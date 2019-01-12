Pictured (from left) are Matt Calvert, Director, UW-Extension Institute of Positive Youth Development; Linda Funk, President, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board of Directors; Megan Zaczyk, Ozaukee County 4-H youth leader and Miss Ozaukee 4-H 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announced that GreenStone Farm Credit Services was honored once again as a major partner and contributor at the 2018 Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame Gala.

“We are proud to support the ongoing efforts of the Wisconsin 4-H. Many of our members and employees have benefited from the tremendous opportunities this organization provides, and we want to do our part to ensure the next generation receives the same valuable experiences,” says Dave Armstrong, CEO and President of GreenStone Farm Credit Services.

“We are truly grateful for the support of generous partners, like GreenStone FCS,” adds Brenda Scheider, Executive Director for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Our partners help 4‑H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our county and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can.”

GreenStone provides financial services to the agricultural industry and lending products for the purchase, improvement, construction or refinance of residences along with financing future home sites and recreational land.

Find out more about GreenStone FCS at their website, www.greenstonefcs.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/01/12/greenstone-farm-credit-services-honored-wisconsin-4-h-hall-fame/2559616002/