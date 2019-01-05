The 30th Annual MOSES Organic Farming Conference brings together farmers and ag professionals in every aspect of organic and sustainable production, from small to large scale. (Photo: MOSES)

The 30th Annual MOSES Organic Farming Conference — the country’s largest conference about organic and sustainable agriculture — takes place Feb. 21-23, in La Crosse. The event brings together farmers and ag professionals in every aspect of organic and sustainable production, from small to large scale.

“The MOSES Conference is not only a place for me to gather information for making farm decisions, it’s also where I check in with the trends, successes, and direction of organic,” said Jordan Scheibel of Grinnell, Iowa. Scheibel has attended the conference every year since 2011.

The conference, organized by the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES), features 60 workshops on topics in organic livestock and crop production, business planning, marketing, and more. Popular workshops include Soil Health for High Yields, Knock Down Barriers to Organic Transition, Silvopasture in Practice, and Finances in a Tough Farm Economy.

The conference center’s two-floor exhibit hall includes more than 175 vendors, offering products, information, or services to help farmers succeed. Admission to the hall comes with conference registration or as a $25 stand-alone ticket good Thursday, Feb. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. for admission to the hall, the conference bookstore, and opening night activities.

Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service logo (Photo: MOSES)

Advance registration for the full conference is $225 through Feb. 7; on-site price is $300. Single-day pricing also is available. See mosesorganic.org/conference for registration information, workshop descriptions, and more details. To request a conference guide with a mail-in registration form, call 715-778-5775.

One of the highlights of the MOSES Conference is the award presentation to the Organic Farmers of the Year. The 2019 recipients are longtime organic farmers and advocates Jim Riddle and Joyce Ford of Blue Fruit Farm in Winona, Minn. They have been active at the local, state, and national level in furthering organic agriculture, and helped shape the USDA’s initial organic standards. They have served on numerous boards, including a five-year term for Riddle on the National Organic Standards Board in the early 2000s. Riddle and Ford both were organic inspectors in the 1990s, and established the International Organic Inspectors Association (IOIA), which now provides training and accreditation for organic inspectors worldwide. They’ll share their organic farm story and advocacy work during the conference kick-off celebration set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.

Farmers can dig more deeply into a farming topic at the all-day Organic University offered just prior to the MOSES Conference. This year’s classes are:

Advanced Organic Weed Management

Grow & Market Organic Mushrooms

Maximize Nutrition from Grazing & Forages

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training

Reduce Risk in Your Farming Business

Soil: The Final Frontier

Specialty Cut Flowers

What it Takes to Grow Industrial Hemp

Wholesale Vegetable Production for Small to Mid-Scale Farms

Advance registration for Organic University is $180 through Feb. 7; on-site price is $220. See the course descriptions at OrganicUniversity.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2019/01/05/moses-organic-farming-conference-includes-fresh-farming-ideas/2490830002/