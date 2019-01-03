“The Alice in Dairyland program packs a lifetime of learning experience into one short year,” Kaitlyn Riley, 71st Alice in Dairyland, said. (Photo: DATCP)

As one of the most widely recognized communications professionals in Wisconsin agriculture, Alice in Dairyland educates Wisconsin children and adults about the value, economic impact and future of the state’s $88 billion agricultural industry. Individuals interested in applying to become the next “Alice” — the 72nd to hold the yearlong position — are invited to submit applications through Thursday, Feb. 4, 2019.

In this highly visible and fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland cultivates relationships with television, radio and print media outlets throughout the state; writes and delivers speeches at events large and small; and utilizes social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture. Additional duties include developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations, and networking with industry professionals.

Alice must also learn and retain information about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information to educate both urban and rural audiences. Alice in Dairyland is an honored guest and speaker at many notable Wisconsin events including State Fair, World Dairy Expo, county fairs and dairy breakfasts, conferences and more.

Alice manages scores of television and radio interviews each year, and has a daily presence on multiple social media platforms. This public relations position is the premier spokesperson opportunity for a professional eager to step into the limelight to promote Wisconsin agriculture.

Alice in Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, talks with New Glarus fourth and fifth grade students at Lancaster's Winterberry Tree Farm in Brooklyn on Nov. 15. Students spent the morning learning about Wisconsin agriculture and the Christmas tree industry. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

“The Alice in Dairyland program packs a lifetime of learning experience into one short year,” Kaitlyn Riley, 71st Alice in Dairyland, said. “Serving as Alice in Dairyland has provided me with an exceptional opportunity to expand my knowledge of our state’s diverse agriculture industry and improve my ability to share the story of Wisconsin farmers and processors. The application process alone connects candidates with agribusiness leaders and provides a firsthand look at various industries. I encourage anyone with a passion for agricultural communications and education to embrace this opportunity to develop personally and professionally.”

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture; at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing, education or public relations; and public speaking experience. Applicants must be female, Wisconsin residents, and at least 21 years old.

This one-year, full-time contractual position starts June 3, 2019. The position holder is headquartered in Madison and travels extensively throughout the state. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and includes holiday, vacation and sick leave as well as use of a vehicle for official business. Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month, as well as professional travel expenses.

To apply, submit an application form, cover letter, resume and three professional references to DATCP by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/AliceInDairyland.aspx.

Qualified applicants will be invited to a preliminary interview Feb. 15. Top candidates will be required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement March 14-15, and the three-day final interview process at which the new Alice will be selected will be held May 9-11, 2019 in Green County.

Questions regarding the position or application process can be directed to Alice in Dairyland Program Director Ti Gauger at 608-224-5115 or Ti.Gauger@wisconsin.gov.

