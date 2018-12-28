Holstein Association USA (Photo: Holstein Association USA)

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Holstein Association USA annual awards including Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder, Elite Breeder, and Distinguished Leadership awards.

The Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award recognizes significant accomplishments of young Registered Holstein® Breeders, ages 21 to 40. Submissions can be made for individuals, a couple, or business partners.

The Elite Breeder Award honors a living Holstein Association USA member, family, partnership, or corporation who has bred outstanding animals and thereby made a notable contribution to the advancement of U.S. Registered Holsteins.

The Distinguished Leadership Award is given to an individual who has provided outstanding and unselfish leadership that has contributed to the improvement of the Holstein Association USA and/or dairy industry.

Applications for the Elite Breeder and Distinguished Leadership awards are considered for three years after submittal.

Download award applications on the Holstein Association USA website, www.holsteinusa.com. Nomination applications must be postmarked by January 31, 2019. Honorees will receive their recognition during the 2019 National Holstein Convention, June 24-27, in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Additionally, a scholarship is available to students interested in agriculture who plan to pursue their master’s degree in business administration. The Robert H. Rumler MBA Scholarship awards $3,000 to a qualified individual pursuing their MBA at an accredited university. Applications for this scholarship must be received by April 15, 2019.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2018/12/28/holstein-association-usa-seeks-nominations-annual-awards/2435953002/