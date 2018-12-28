The Wisconsin Ayrshire Breeders’ Association (WABA) will sponsor a dairy farmer $1,000 grant program. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The Wisconsin Ayrshire Breeders’ Association (WABA) will sponsor a dairy farmer grant program. Nationally recognized by the U.S. Ayrshire Breeders Foundation, the Wisconsin Beginning in Ayrshires Grant will help breeders establish themselves in this breed.

The successful applicant will be awarded a $1,000 grant from WABA, which will be used to help purchase an Ayrshire cow or calf.

The goal of this program is to show existing dairy producers the profitability of Ayrshires in their milking herd. Ayrshire dairy cattle are a valuable asset to every dairy farm. They have many positive attributes that are profitable for all types of operations, including: low somatic cell counts, higher pregnancy rates, trouble-free body composition, functional size, higher fat and protein percent, compete well in grazing and free stall set ups, and many other wonderful attributes.

Applicants for this grant can have owned Ayrshires in the past and be looking to expand their herd, or be interested in the breed and looking to buy their first animal.

The successful applicant will be awarded a $1,000 grant from WABA. This money will be given as a certificate, which can be redeemed with the purchase of animals at the annual Wisconsin Ayrshire Spring Sale. This year the sale will be held on April 20, 2019, at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville, Wis.

The winner of this grant will be also given a one year free membership to WABA, and assistance and information in the selection of their sale purchase.

The grant winner will be announced at the annual meeting on March 2, 2019. Their grant money will be rebated after successful purchase of an animal at the Wisconsin Ayrshire Spring Sale in April.

To qualify for the grant, a person must fulfill these stipulations:

Actively engaged in farming

Age 25 or older

Interested in the Ayrshire breed

Wisconsin resident

Complete and submit an application

Provide two references, professional and personal

Attend Wisconsin Ayrshire Spring Sale

Past applicants not awarded are encouraged to reapply.

Applications can be found and downloaded on the Facebook page, Wisconsin Ayrshire Breeders’ Association. To have a paper copy of the application mailed, please call Richard at 715-307-0537.

Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 20, 2019. Completed applications should be emailed to richard.franta@gmail.com, or mailed to Richard Franta, 1218 State Street River Falls, WI 54022. Please contact Richard with any questions about the program or application.

