FFA Alumni are recognized at the Wisconsin FFA Convention in the FFA Hall of Fame and past state officers. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The Wisconsin FFA Alumni state convention and annual meeting is just around the corner and members will gather to celebrate the accomplishments of the organization this past year. The highlight of these accomplishments is that Wisconsin was named the Outstanding State Alumni Association at last month’s national convention.

Working as a Team in 2019 is the theme of this 39th convention of the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association and it will be held at the Stevens Point Holiday Inn and convention center on Feb. 8 – 9, 2019. It is being hosted by chapter in sections 1, 2, 3 and 7.

There are a lot of activities and events planned for the convention including entertainment, a silent auction and basket raffles. The state association offers many grants, scholarships and programs to FFA members and chapters throughout the year with the funds raised from these auctions.

The weekend will include remarks from National FFA Alumni Executive Director, Joshua Rusk who will share what is happening at the national level, the annual business meeting of the association, three tours to choose from (a robotic milking operation, UW-Stevens Point, or Point brewery), workshops and the FFA state officer team reflections program and banquet.

There is also a special tour option, for an additional fee, that is being offered on Friday afternoon, Feb. 8, for those who would like to have an extended weekend. This bus tour will depart the hotel at 2 p.m. and will feature three different sites to visit.

One of the stops include the Sunset Point Winery for tasting and a tour of the winery. Another stop on the tour is Oso's Brewery. The third business being toured is Great Northern Distillery. The cost of this tour is $ 35 and it is not included in the regular convention package, but some people indicated an interest to see these businesses in the area. There will be a maximum of 50 people to attend the tour and there must be a minimum of 25.

Online registration is open and it may be found at wisconsinffaalumni.org. The discounted early bird prices are being offered until Jan. 7, 2019. After that the cost will increase. Registration closes on Jan. 28.

There is a block of rooms available at the hotel under the Wisconsin FFA Alumni group. You need to call the hotel directly at 715-344-0200 to reserve your room by Jan. 7, 2019.

Any questions may be directed to execdir@wisconsinffaalumni.org.

