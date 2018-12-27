Cow College is a series of educational programs offered three consecutive Tuesdays in January 8, 15 and 22. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/WSF)

The 57th annual UW-Extension Cow College program series starts Tuesday, Jan. 8 in Clintonville. Cow College is a series of educational programs offered three consecutive Tuesdays in January 8, 15 and 22. The first two sessions will be held at the FVTC Regional Center on Hwy 22/45 just south of Clintonville directly across the road from Fleet Farm. The final program includes a farm tour followed by lunch and a guest speaker.

According to Greg Blonde, Waupaca County UW-Extension Agriculture Agent, the first session on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 8 from 1-3 p.m. will feature Dr. Laura Hernandez, from the Dairy Science Department at UW-Madison who will review the structure of a dairy cows udder, including how it develops during pregnancy and early lactation. She will also share how the udder influences metabolism during lactation, especially during transition before, during and after calving. An interactive lab will also be part of the Jan. 8 program providing participants with a real hands-on “udder dissection” to reinforce the learning experience.

The second session of Cow College 2019 on Tuesday, Jan. 15 also begins at 1 p.m. featuring Dr. Phil Cardosa, Dairy Research and Extension Specialist from the University of Illinois. His presentation will highlight the impact of feeding amino acid on dairy cow health, production and fertility. The second session will also include written protocols for dairy farm employees by Amber O’Brien, Calumet County Ag Educator, as a way to improve dairy herd management and profitability.

The third and final Cow College session will feature a dairy farm tour in Waupaca

County on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The first stop (10 a.m.) at Henchel’s Jeffana Holsteins (E5191 Co Hwy N, Manawa), followed by (11:15 a.m.) Bonikowski Dairy Farm (N6968 Co Hwy K, Manawa).

Following the tour, a lunch sponsored by Premier Community bank will be served at Cedar Springs Resort (E7005 Cedar Springs Road, Manawa) where Dr. David Kammel, Extension Dairy Housing Specialist at UW-Madison, will discuss current and future housing trends in the dairy industry.

More details about the Cow College program series, including a map with directions for the farm tours, will be available during the first two sessions in Clintonville. Visit the Waupaca County UW-Extension office website (http://waupaca.uwex.edu/) for the program agenda and registration information.

Cow College remains a valuable local Extension program that continues to connect dairy farmers and industry representatives in Northeast and East Central WI with resources from the UW system and beyond sharing the latest research and information affecting the dairy industry today.

All dairy producers and industry professionals are welcome to attend. Cost is $5 per session, or $10 for all three sessions (including the tour).

Advance registration is required by calling or contacting: Greg Blonde (715-258-6230) or greg.blonde@ces.uwex.edu; Sarah Grotchan (920-832-5119) or sarah.grotchan@ces.uwex.edu (920-832-5119) or Kimberly Kassube (715-526-6136) or kimberly.kassube@ces.uwex.edu or Sara Maass-Pate (715-8231547) or maasspat@fvtc.edu.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2018/12/27/uw-extension-cow-college-connects-dairy-farmers-industry-info/2425877002/