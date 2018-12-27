The Outagamie County Forage Council is sponsoring a $500 educational scholarship for a youth entering or already enrolled in post-secondary education in the area of agriculture.

The Outagamie County Forage Council is sponsoring a $500 educational scholarship for a deserving youth entering or already enrolled in post-secondary education in the area of agriculture. The award is designed to recognize outstanding individual accomplishment and achievement.

Students completing their senior year of high school who have enrolled in or those students currently attending an accredited institution in a technical college certificate or diploma program, two-year Associate Degree program or four-year Bachelor of Science Degree program are eligible. Those students majoring in agronomy, soil science, or production related agriculture may receive preference.

Student is to be a graduate from an Outagamie County High School or a resident of Outagamie County. All application materials must be received in the UW-Extension Office by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

While all students pursuing a degree in an agricultural field of study are encouraged to apply, preference may be given to students currently enrolled in or seeking to enroll in a collegiate program focusing on agronomy, soil science, or production related agriculture.

Eligibility for the scholarships will be based on the following:

Any student completing their senior year of high school who has enrolled in or any student currently attending an accredited institution in a technical college certificate or diploma program, two-year Associate Degree program, University of Wisconsin two-year campus or four-year Bachelor of Science Degree program are eligible. College students must have a final semester of instruction remaining at the time the scholarship is awarded.

Applicant needs to be an Outagamie County resident, OR currently attending a high school within Outagamie County.

Links to application can be found at outagamie.uwex.edu/forage-council-scholarship/

