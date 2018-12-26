UW-Extension is offering a one-half day meeting in several counties to help agribusiness professionals and agency staff feel more confident working with families in distress. (Photo: Contributed)

Agriculture is an industry known for hard work, resilience, strength, and supportive community. However, farm families often experience many challenges such as low commodity prices, unpredictable weather, untimely equipment breakdowns, and a narrow window of opportunity to complete daily and seasonal work which often causes stress in the lives of farm families.

With the incredibly challenging financial and emotional situation plaguing the majority of farm families in our communities, UW-Extension Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, Calumet, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Washington Counties will be hosting “Supporting Farmers During Challenging Times” on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019, 9 am to 12 noon at Millhome Supper Club, Kiel.

This one-half day meeting is designed to help agribusiness professionals and agency staff feel more comfortable and confident working with families in distress, and to connect with others to provide support for the farming community.

The agenda includes:

Farm Finances: Analysis to Action: Sam Miller, Managing Director of Agricultural Banking at BMO Harris and Brad Guse, Senior Vice President of Agribusiness Banking

Coping with the Pressures of Farm Life: Tools to Support Those Struggling: Shelley Tidemann, UW-Extension Fond du Lac County Family Living Educator and Tammi Kohlman, CSI Destination Zero Coordinator

Strategies to Deal with the New Financial Normal: Nutrition and Beyond: John Goeser, UW-Madison Department of Dairy Science Adjunct Professor & Rock River Lab, Inc. Director of Nutritional Research & Innovation

The meeting is open to all individuals wishing to learn more on how to support their farm families and clientele. Cost to attend is $5 per person which includes light refreshments and materials.

Kindly RSVP by Jan. 4 if you plan to participate.

For more information or to register, please visit https://goo.gl/K4k2to or contact one of the following county agriculture extension agents: Manitowoc County Dairy Agent Scott Gunderson at 920.683.4175; Fond du Lac County Dairy & Livestock Agent Tina Kohlman at 920.929.3180; Calumet County Agriculture Agent Amber O’Brien at 920.849.1450; or Washington/Ozaukee County Agriculture Agent Steph Plaster at 262.284.8292.



