Wisconsin Pork Association (Photo: Supplied)

The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee is once again offering Youth Pig Project scholarships. These scholarships are designed to assist 4-H and FFA members in establishing swine projects that can lead to development of life skills and career opportunities in the Wisconsin pork industry.

4-H and FFA youth are eligible to apply for a $50.00 scholarship used to offset costs associated with their 2019 pig project. Scholarships will be awarded in three age divisions, as follows: Ages 9-12, 13-15, and 16-19 (as of Jan. 1, 2019).

Thanks to support from pig breeders throughout the state, at least twenty $50.00 scholarships will be awarded this spring.



Interested youth may download the scholarship application form from the WPA website at www.wppa.org/youth-pig-project or call the WPA office at 800-822-7675 to have a copy mailed. Completed application forms must be emailed or postmarked no later than Feb. 1, 2019.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor should contact the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email mmasters@wppa.org.

