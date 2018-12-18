Wisconsin Pork Association offers youth pig project scholarships
The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee is once again offering Youth Pig Project scholarships. These scholarships are designed to assist 4-H and FFA members in establishing swine projects that can lead to development of life skills and career opportunities in the Wisconsin pork industry.
4-H and FFA youth are eligible to apply for a $50.00 scholarship used to offset costs associated with their 2019 pig project. Scholarships will be awarded in three age divisions, as follows: Ages 9-12, 13-15, and 16-19 (as of Jan. 1, 2019).
Thanks to support from pig breeders throughout the state, at least twenty $50.00 scholarships will be awarded this spring.
Interested youth may download the scholarship application form from the WPA website at www.wppa.org/youth-pig-project or call the WPA office at 800-822-7675 to have a copy mailed. Completed application forms must be emailed or postmarked no later than Feb. 1, 2019.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor should contact the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email mmasters@wppa.org.
