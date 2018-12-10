World Dairy Expo celebrated its 52nd anniversary in 2018. (Photo: John Oncken)

World Dairy Expo® is accepting nominations for the 2019 Expo Recognition Awards now through Feb. 1, 2019. Producers, organizations, academic staff and others involved in the dairy industry are encouraged to nominate individuals to recognize their outstanding work and dedication to the dairy industry.

Expo Recognition Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Dairyman and Dairy Woman of the Year: These two awards, the Dairyman of the Year and the Dairy Woman of the Year, are presented to active dairy producers whose primary source of income is derived from their dairy farm. The producers selected to receive these honors excel in efficient production and the breeding of quality dairy animals while incorporating progressive management practices. Award recipients’ community, government, marketing and World Dairy Expo involvement will also be considered.

Industry Person of the Year: This award is presented in recognition of an individual’s excellence in research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields, which are a part of an industry or institution that provides goods or services to the dairy industry.

International Person of the Year: Living primarily outside of the United States, the individual who receives this award will be recognized for their contribution to improving international relations or the development of the dairy industry internationally.

The nomination form, along with lists of past winners, is available at worlddairyexpo.com or by contacting the Expo office at 608-224-6455 or wde@wdexpo.com.

The four individuals selected to receive the awards will be recognized at Dinner with the Stars on Wednesday, Oct. 2 during World Dairy Expo 2019 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.

