Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program logo (Photo: Submitted)

Cattle and sheep producers are encouraged to join us for the Producing for Profit workshop on Dec. 15, 2018 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Wilson Fire Hall. Dave Pratt of Ranch Management Consultants will be presenting on farm decisions that run your farm sustainably and profitably while continually improving the quality of your life and land.

Dave Pratt learned ranching from the bottom up, growing up on a small ranch and working for cattle and sheep ranchers in Northern California. Pratt holds BS and MS degrees from the University of California and Washington State University and was a Range and Livestock Advisor with the University of California Cooperative Extension Service for 15 years. As a part of his responsibilities at Ranch Management Consultants Dave has been teaching the Ranching for Profit School in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and Africa since 1993.

Pratt provides lots of meaningful insights, advice and practical tools that you can immediately put to work: differentiate between deadwood and profit drivers, eliminate the biggest cost of keeping a cow (hint: it isn’t land, labor or feed), fix being wealthy on the balance sheet but broke at the bank, and determine the economic impact of management decisions.

The workshop is being held at the Wilson Fire Hall, 29660 County Road 12, Winona MN 55987. From I 90 take exit 252, go north on State Highway 43 for 0.1 mile, turn west on County Road 12 and the fire hall is immediately on your right.

Registration cost $45 per person – including lunch – or $15 for students with a student ID. You are encouraged to RSVP to wolfx006@umn.edu but walk-ins are also welcome. If you have questions, please contact Michael Cruse, UMN Extension, at mjcruse@umn.edu or Cindy Wolf at wolfx006@umn.edu or call 507-450-5453.

This program is sponsored and/or facilitated by the University of Minnesota Extension, Practical Farmers of Iowa, NRCS, O’Neill Family Farm, SWCD Winona County, Farmers Win Coop, Premier 1 Supplies, North Central SARE and the Southeast SWCD Technical Support Joint Powers Board.

