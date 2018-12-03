Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is encouraging state residents to “bake local this holiday season with Wisconsin butter.” (Photo: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

As full-fat diets continue an upward trend, Americans are embracing butter more than they have in nearly five decades. With butter sales doubling in November and December, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is encouraging state residents to “bake local this holiday season with Wisconsin butter.”

Running now through the end of the year, targeted digital advertisements will appear on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Pandora, Wisconsin Public Radio and the Wisconsin Radio Network. The campaign is taking a targeted approach for digital and social media buys focusing on Wisconsin residents, specifically women 25 years and older.

In addition, at-home bakers can get in the holiday mood while listening to the Wisconsin Butter Holiday Playlist on Spotify.

Why take a local Wisconsin butter approach?

♦ A Package Facts report found nearly half of people surveyed said they are willing to pay up to 10 percent more for locally grown or produced foods. Moreover, according to Better Homes & Gardens, 55 percent of millennials are eating more locally grown or produced foods compared to two years ago.

♦ The campaign taps into the recent popularity of full-fat diets, the desire to buy local and the fact that a large amount of annual butter consumption occurs during this time period.

♦ Buying local supports the local economy and dairy farmers, which enriches the social community.

“Adding fresh Wisconsin butter to your favorite recipe is the perfect way to elevate your baking and cooking this holiday season,” says Suzanne Fanning, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Senior Vice President. “Wisconsin’s dairy farmers work hard to produce high-quality dairy products and buying it locally is an excellent way to support them this season.”

Ways to interact with the campaign include engaging with social media posts on America’s Dairyland Facebook page, listening to the Wisconsin Butter Holiday Playlist on Spotify and supporting Wisconsin farmers by buying local. This campaign complements Go Bold with Butter, the national butter campaign through the American Butter Institute, which is a trade association out of the National Milk Processors Federation (NMPF).

With holiday baking season fast approaching, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin encourages consumers to check the label to make sure it’s local butter that you’re buying at your grocery store.

