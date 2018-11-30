Wisconsin companies and organizations that have achieved exporting success can apply for a 2019 Governor’s Export Achievement Award. (Photo: Courtesy of Mark Hoffman)

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) invites Wisconsin companies and organizations that have achieved exporting success to apply for a 2019 Governor’s Export Achievement Award.

The awards are open to companies of all sizes as well as to organizations that have contributed to the state’s ability to compete in the global economy.

The preliminary nomination process is simple, requiring only the submission of a short narrative (250 words or fewer) of the company’s recent exporting accomplishments. The online nomination form can be found at wedc.org/exportawards. Entries should focus on the company’s innovative international strategy and export growth.

The deadline for preliminary nominations is 5 p.m., Dec. 21.

A panel of international trade experts will review all submissions and identify a group of semi finalists who will move on to the next stage of the competition, where they will be asked to submit a more detailed application.

“Exporting is a vital business strategy for reaching new markets and advancing growth,” said Katy Sinnott, WEDC’s vice president of international business development. “The Governor’s Export Achievement Awards celebrate Wisconsin companies that have contributed to Wisconsin’s exporting strength by achieving extraordinary results in international markets.”

Award winners will be recognized at the annual Wisconsin International Trade Conference in Milwaukee in May. Winners will receive recognition at the event, a custom video about their company’s exporting efforts, a trophy and more.

For more details on the award or to complete a nomination form, visit wedc.org/exportawards or contact Patrick Roetker at patrick.roetker@wedc.org.

