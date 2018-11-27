Wisconsin State Fair Logo (Photo: Wisconsin State Fair)

Wisconsin State Fair Park enthusiasts can spread some holiday cheer this season with holiday deals on sale now for the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular. The 2019 State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 11.

This year’s deals offer incredible savings just in time for the holidays, including:

• $35 Elf Pack and $75 Santa’s Sack Fair Bundles (see below for details)

• $7 Fair Admission Tickets

• $17 Cream Puff 6-Pack Vouchers

• $22 SpinCity Ride & Game 40 Ticket Sheet Vouchers

• $35 SpinCity Wristband Vouchers (valid one day during 2019 State Fair, rides only)



Elf Pack Bundles include four Fair Admission Tickets and a Cream Puff 3-Pack Voucher – nearly $70 in value for only $35!

Santa’s Sack Bundles include six Fair Admission Tickets, a Cream Puff 6-Pack Voucher and a SpinCity 40 Ride & Game Ticket Sheet Voucher – nearly $150 in value for only $75!

All Holiday Deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com. Online options include print-athome (through Dec. 31) or mail-order (through Sunday, Dec. 16).

Orders placed for mail delivery will be placed in a festive holiday gift envelope, perfect for gift-giving. Beginning Monday, Nov. 26, the Wisconsin State Fair Ticket Office will be open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 31. The ticket office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.

