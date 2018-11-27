State Fair Dairy Promotion Board scholarships available
The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is offering $1,000 scholarships to be used during the second semester of the 2019-20 school year. Third and fourth-year college students pursuing dairy-related or food science degrees at one of Wisconsin’s four-year universities are eligible to apply.
Applicants will be evaluated on involvement and leadership in dairy-related activities, scholastic achievement, and career objectives. Finalists will be interviewed in mid-April, with the recipients to be recognized at the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair.
The application is available at http://wistatefair.com/competitions/dairy-promo-board/.
Application deadline is Friday, March 22.
For more information, contact Katy Katzman at 262-903-6727 or katzman@idcnet.com.
