Wisconsin State Fair logo (Photo: Wisconsin State Fair)

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is offering $1,000 scholarships to be used during the second semester of the 2019-20 school year. Third and fourth-year college students pursuing dairy-related or food science degrees at one of Wisconsin’s four-year universities are eligible to apply.

Applicants will be evaluated on involvement and leadership in dairy-related activities, scholastic achievement, and career objectives. Finalists will be interviewed in mid-April, with the recipients to be recognized at the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair.

The application is available at http://wistatefair.com/competitions/dairy-promo-board/.

Application deadline is Friday, March 22.

For more information, contact Katy Katzman at 262-903-6727 or katzman@idcnet.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2018/11/27/state-fair-dairy-promotion-board-scholarships-available/2131810002/