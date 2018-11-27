Century and Sesquicentennial Farm families receive signs designating their farms as having been in the family for 100 or 150 years. (Photo: Gloria Hafemeister)

Applications are now available for the 2019 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award, a prestigious award given during the Wisconsin State Fair to families who have dedicated their life to Wisconsin farming for 100 or 150 years. The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

To qualify for the award, families are required to provide proof of continuous family ownership of a property in the state of Wisconsin for either the last 100 or 150 years. All property owners will be honored at a special Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award Program held on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in conjunction with the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair.

Honorees will receive complimentary Fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo, a certificate, and an outdoor display sign.

The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration. There are currently 9,467 Century Farms and Homes nestled throughout the Badger State. The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State's Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored 890 families.

Applications for the Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award are available now and must be postmarked by the application deadline, Friday, March 1, 2019. Applications are not available online and only one certificate may be issued per property.

To request a copy of either application, contact Jill Albanese, Director of Competitive Exhibits, at 414-7770580, or write to: Century or Sesquicentennial Farm & Home Program, 640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214

