Sally Schoenike (Photo: Submitted)

Retired 4-H Youth Development Agent Sally Schoenike was inducted into the 2018 Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame on Nov. 3 at the Green Lake Conference Center. The 4-H Hall of Fame was established to recognize 4-H volunteers, financial supporters, staff and pioneers who made major contributions to the 4-H movement at the local, state and national levels.

As the Dodge County 4-H and Youth Development Agent for 32 years, Schoenike provided leadership for a comprehensive program involving community clubs, school enrichment, and community outreach initiatives annually involving 4,000-5,000 youth and 300-400 adult and youth volunteers. Her strong belief in youth as leaders and the importance of youth and adult partnerships has guided her work with volunteers to deliver an integrated youth development program, creating a positive impact on families and communities.

Schoenike is an innovative teacher, well known for developing strong local club programs and effective outreach partnerships with other youth organizations. She has a special talent for meeting a variety of local needs, including school enrichment and special interest community programs.

She has invested tireless effort into building programs, is actively engaged professionally and personally in the community, and takes on numerous roles at the state level for the betterment of the Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development Program.

Schoenike continues to be actively involved in many community organizations, including serving as a 4-H volunteer leader at the club and state level. Building on her 10-year 4-H member experience, Schoenike has prided herself in setting a positive image for 4-H throughout her career and truly embodies the 4-H spirit.

