Jefferson County Farm Technology Days (Photo: WFTD)

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) Jefferson County food tent applications are now open to organizations outside the county. The foods committee is looking for non-profit organizations to staff the food tents during the show on July 23-25, 2019.

There will be five food tents open all three days of the show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of which will be open for breakfast for exhibitors from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and another to stay open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday of the show for the extended show hours.

Each food tent will have the same menu and pricing. Profits from the sale of food and beverages will be shared and paid to the organizations that volunteer, based on hours per members worked. Volunteers must be 16 years or older and will be required to attend a training session prior to the show.

The deadline to apply is January 31, 2019. Applications are available at the Jefferson County UWEX office or online at http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/. For more information, contact Cindy Jaquith at cjaquith9517@gmail.com.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. WFTD-Jefferson County will be hosted at the Walters Grain Farm located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2018/11/27/farm-technology-days-jefferson-county-food-tent-applications-available/2131492002/