The University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Agronomy will offer Crop Production and Management meetings at eight locations during January of 2019. (Photo: Kansas State University)

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Agronomy will offer Crop Production and Management meetings at eight locations during January of 2019. Joe Lauer and Shawn Conley will present the latest information on hybrid/variety performance, an analysis and discussion of last year's growing season, and updated recommendations for field crop production.

A $45.00 registration fee (which includes the meal) will be charged for the meeting. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Extra information packets are available for $21.00 each. Make your reservations with the host agent one week prior to the scheduled meeting date.

Certified Crop Advisor CEU credits have been requested (3.0 hours in Crop Management). Below is a list of topics, meeting sites, dates and times.

Discussion topics

Corn

Corn hybrid grain response to banded (pop-up and starter) fertilizer at planting

Biological nitrogen fixation of corn

How does corn respond to “kitchen sink” grain management?

Soybeans and Small Grains

2018 soybean and small grains highlights and lowlights

What we thought we knew about soybean but really didn’t! #fakenews

Understanding small grains growth and development to better manage the crop

Forages

Hybrid winter rye forage and grain trial results

Corn silage:grain ratio changes over the last 20 years

Meeting sites, dates

Janesville: Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Dr., Monday, Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Nick Baker, (608) 757-5696 nick.baker@ces.uwex.edu.

Madison: Comfort Inn, 5025 County Hwy. V, De Forest, Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 a.m. Host agent, Heidi Johnson, (608) 224-3716 Heidi.johnson@ces.uwex.edu.

Fond du Lac: UW Fond du Lac, Rm. 114, University Center, 400 University Drive, Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Tina Kohlman, (920) 929-3171 tina.kohlman@ces.uwex.edu.

Kimberly: Liberty Hall, 800 Eisenhower Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 a.m. Host agent, Kevin Jarek, (920) 832-5121 kevin.jarek@ces.uwex.edu.

Wausau: Marathon County UWEX Office, Room 5, 212 River Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Heather Schlesser, (715) 261-1230 heather.schlesser@ces.uwex.edu.

Eau Claire: Green Mill Conference & Banquet Facilities, (Campus area) 2703 Craig Road, Thursday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 a.m. Host agent, Mark Hagedorn, (715) 839-4712 mark.hagedorn@ces.uwex.edu.

Sparta: Jake's Northwoods, Hwy 21 (NE side of town) 1132 Angelo Rd., Thursday, Jan. 10 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Bill Halfman, (608) 269-8722 bill.halfman@ces.uwex.edu

Belmont: Belmont Inn & Suites Convention, Center 103 W Mound View Ave. Friday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Gene Schriefer, (608) 776-4820 gene.schriefer@ces.uwex.edu.

