Wisconsin agronomy update meetings set for 2019
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Agronomy will offer Crop Production and Management meetings at eight locations during January of 2019. Joe Lauer and Shawn Conley will present the latest information on hybrid/variety performance, an analysis and discussion of last year's growing season, and updated recommendations for field crop production.
A $45.00 registration fee (which includes the meal) will be charged for the meeting. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Extra information packets are available for $21.00 each. Make your reservations with the host agent one week prior to the scheduled meeting date.
Certified Crop Advisor CEU credits have been requested (3.0 hours in Crop Management). Below is a list of topics, meeting sites, dates and times.
Discussion topics
Corn
- Corn hybrid grain response to banded (pop-up and starter) fertilizer at planting
- Biological nitrogen fixation of corn
- How does corn respond to “kitchen sink” grain management?
Soybeans and Small Grains
- 2018 soybean and small grains highlights and lowlights
- What we thought we knew about soybean but really didn’t! #fakenews
- Understanding small grains growth and development to better manage the crop
Forages
- Hybrid winter rye forage and grain trial results
- Corn silage:grain ratio changes over the last 20 years
Meeting sites, dates
Janesville: Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Dr., Monday, Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Nick Baker, (608) 757-5696 nick.baker@ces.uwex.edu.
Madison: Comfort Inn, 5025 County Hwy. V, De Forest, Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 a.m. Host agent, Heidi Johnson, (608) 224-3716 Heidi.johnson@ces.uwex.edu.
Fond du Lac: UW Fond du Lac, Rm. 114, University Center, 400 University Drive, Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Tina Kohlman, (920) 929-3171 tina.kohlman@ces.uwex.edu.
Kimberly: Liberty Hall, 800 Eisenhower Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 a.m. Host agent, Kevin Jarek, (920) 832-5121 kevin.jarek@ces.uwex.edu.
Wausau: Marathon County UWEX Office, Room 5, 212 River Drive, Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Heather Schlesser, (715) 261-1230 heather.schlesser@ces.uwex.edu.
Eau Claire: Green Mill Conference & Banquet Facilities, (Campus area) 2703 Craig Road, Thursday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 a.m. Host agent, Mark Hagedorn, (715) 839-4712 mark.hagedorn@ces.uwex.edu.
Sparta: Jake's Northwoods, Hwy 21 (NE side of town) 1132 Angelo Rd., Thursday, Jan. 10 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Bill Halfman, (608) 269-8722 bill.halfman@ces.uwex.edu
Belmont: Belmont Inn & Suites Convention, Center 103 W Mound View Ave. Friday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. Host agent, Gene Schriefer, (608) 776-4820 gene.schriefer@ces.uwex.edu.
