The Wisconsin Pork Association youth committee is encouraging Wisconsin college students with a passion for agriculture and interest in the swine industry to apply for the Pork Mentorship Program. Prior experience in the pork industry is not required. Applications for the program are being accepted now through Dec. 7, 2018.

The Wisconsin Pork Mentorship Program is designed as a year-long program beginning at the Association’s Annual Meeting in January. During the course of the year, selected participants will expand their knowledge of the swine industry through hands-on experiences and job shadows, involvement in pork industry programs, and partaking in Wisconsin Pork Association activities.

The program, which has a strong focus on career development, will provide opportunities to network with pork industry leaders, identify future career goals, and create valuable connections with potential employers. Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive a $500 scholarship to apply towards their education expenses.

To be considered for the program, applicants must submit a completed application form, personal résumé, and current college transcript. The program is open to Wisconsin residents enrolled full-time at any post-secondary school. The application and additional program details are available at www.wppa.org/mentorship-program or by contacting the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or mmasters@wppa.org. All application materials must be submitted by Dec. 7, 2018.

