The Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training program for 2019 includes classroom instruction and a practical test and is held only once each year. (Photo: Lori Potter, AP)

Dodge County UW-Extension (UWEX), in cooperation with high school agriculture instructors and industry experts will offer the Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training program for 2019. This program includes classroom instruction and a practical test and is held only once each year.

This course’s curriculum is the model for county programs across the country and includes instruction on topics: Safety-It’s an Attitude; Livestock Safety; Pesticide Safety; Electrical Safety; Confined Space Safety and many others.

2019 Classroom dates are three Saturdays - Jan. 12, 19 and 26 (attending all three classes is required to meet the 20 hours of training requirements). All Classes will be held in the Dodge County Administrative Building Auditorium, 127 East Oak Street, Juneau, from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., with a short break in the morning and afternoon and lunch about noon. Students must bring their lunch.

Parents should plan on attending the first 45 minutes of the first class for orientation. Dates for the late April/early May practical driving test at the fairgrounds will be announced to participants when registrations are confirmed.

Pre-registration is required. Registration fees are $35/youth if registered by Jan. 4; $10 fee for late registrations. Space is limited to the first 35 registered youth.

To register, complete a registration form for each youth and return with payment to the Dodge County UWEX Office, 127 East Oak Street, Juneau. WI 53039. Registration forms are available at the Dodge County UWEX Office and online at http://dodge.uwex.edu.

Wisconsin state law (Act 455) requires that any youth under the ages 12 - 16 who operates a tractor or self-propelled equipment on the highway for a parent, must successfully complete a Tractor and Machinery Safety program. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) require those youths ages 14 -16 that work for a non-parent must complete an approved farm safety course. Class participants younger than 14 will receive their federal certificate after they turn 14.

For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit the Dodge County UW-Extension website at http://dodge.uwex.edu/ or connect with us on Facebook.

