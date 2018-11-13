Donations are being accepted to the Leaders’ Legacy fund of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Wisconsin FFA)

Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday kicks off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

Compeer Financial has pledged $7,500 in matching gift support on #GivingTuesday to the FFA Foundations in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Each state will be eligible for up to $2,500 in funds, based on the amount raised on #GivingTuesday, Nov. 27.

“FFA played an important part of my life as a young adult and helped shape me into the leader I am today,” says Rod Hebrink, president and CEO of Compeer Financial, and former Minnesota FFA State President. “FFA gave me the important foundation in giving presentations to small and large groups, interacting with farmers, and telling the story of agriculture and rural America. As president and CEO of Compeer Financial, I use the skills I learned in FFA each day. Serving as a state officer and being a member of FFA is something I am very proud of to this day.”

“Agriculture education and youth organizations are important to Compeer Financial, and the future of agriculture and rural America,” Hebrink continues. “Not only do we support our three state FFA organizations, but we give back to local classrooms with our agriculture education equipment grants and FFA chapters. Our team members are involved in presenting to FFA chapters, serving as judges at section and state events, and have membership and leadership roles in FFA Alumni chapters across Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

To meet the generous $2,500 matching pledge from Compeer Financial, the Wisconsin FFA Foundation will be accepting online donations anytime on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Gifts can be made via credit, debit and/or EFT directly on the Foundation’s website at www.WisconsinFFAFoundation.org/donate.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2018/11/13/wisconsin-ffa-foundation-receives-givingtuesday-matching-pledge/1994919002/