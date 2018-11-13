Pictured are three of Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association's 2018 scholarship recipients: Jamie Feldmann of Sartori Company, Alesha Radke of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, and Andrew Bargender, a former intern at A&B Process Systems. (Photo: Submitted)

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) is now accepting applications for five student scholarships worth a total of $15,000. Students interested in being considered for an award have until Feb. 20, 2019, to submit an application.

“The dairy processing field offers tremendous opportunity for young people who are eager to learn, ready to work, and open to innovation,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “WCMA members are pleased and proud to support the industry’s next generation of leaders through our scholarship programs.”

In 2019, the WCMA Myron P. “Mike” Dean Cheese Industry Student Scholarship will be awarded to two students, worth $3,000 each. Any employee or child of an employee of a WCMA dairy manufacturing, processing, or marketing member company may apply.

Employees or children of employees at WCMA supplier member companies may apply for the WCMA Cheese Industry Supplier Student Scholarship. Three students will receive scholarship awards of $3,000 each.

Preference for both scholarship awards will be given to candidates pursuing degrees and careers connected to the dairy industry. Well-qualified candidates will be currently attending a college, university, or technical school in the United States, or registered to attend a qualifying school.

Applicants must supply transcripts, a letter of recommendation, and a completed application form by Feb. 20, 2019. Forms may be found at www.WisCheeseMakers.org, or can be directly requested from WCMA Office & Member Service Coordinator Sara Schmidt at 608-2861001 or via email at sschmidt@wischeesemakers.org

Successful applicants will be announced in March 2019 with awards made at the 2019 Cheese Industry Conference on April 17 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

