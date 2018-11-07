The Center for Dairy Research’s (CDR) short course, “Making Consistent, Quality Cheese with Membrane Concentrated Milk” is intended for dairy processors who currently use or are interested in using membrane concentrated milk for cheesemaking. (Photo: courtesy of: www.valleyshepherd.com)

MADISON – Registration is now open for the Center for Dairy Research’s (CDR) short course, “Making Consistent, Quality Cheese with Membrane Concentrated Milk.” The three-day course will be held Dec. 11-13 at Babcock Hall in Madison, Wisconsin.

This short course is intended for dairy processors who currently use or are interested in using membrane concentrated milk for cheesemaking. Through hands-on labs and applicable lectures, participants will learn how to handle the unique challenges presented by ultrafiltered (UF) and microfiltered (MF) milk.

Lecture topics include:

• Benchmarking membrane filtration economics across cheese manufacturers.

• Business models from around the globe for use of membrane concentrated milks for cheese manufacture.

• Practical considerations for the proper design of a milk membrane concentration system to feed a cheese manufacturing operation.

• Matching cheese handling equipment and overall cheese operation to handle increased cheese yields generated from membrane concentrated milks.

• An integrated approach for the design and handling of UF and MF concentrated milks for cheese manufacture: Generation, storage, blending, cheese milk standardization, maintaining consistency, and handling of by-products.

• Necessary make procedure changes needed when using UF or MF milk to make consistent, high quality cheese.

For more information or to register, visit www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/mcqccm_18.

