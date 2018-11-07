Short course to cover membrane concentrated milk for cheesemaking
MADISON – Registration is now open for the Center for Dairy Research’s (CDR) short course, “Making Consistent, Quality Cheese with Membrane Concentrated Milk.” The three-day course will be held Dec. 11-13 at Babcock Hall in Madison, Wisconsin.
This short course is intended for dairy processors who currently use or are interested in using membrane concentrated milk for cheesemaking. Through hands-on labs and applicable lectures, participants will learn how to handle the unique challenges presented by ultrafiltered (UF) and microfiltered (MF) milk.
Lecture topics include:
• Benchmarking membrane filtration economics across cheese manufacturers.
• Business models from around the globe for use of membrane concentrated milks for cheese manufacture.
• Practical considerations for the proper design of a milk membrane concentration system to feed a cheese manufacturing operation.
• Matching cheese handling equipment and overall cheese operation to handle increased cheese yields generated from membrane concentrated milks.
• An integrated approach for the design and handling of UF and MF concentrated milks for cheese manufacture: Generation, storage, blending, cheese milk standardization, maintaining consistency, and handling of by-products.
• Necessary make procedure changes needed when using UF or MF milk to make consistent, high quality cheese.
For more information or to register, visit www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/mcqccm_18.
