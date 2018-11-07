The Hunt Wild Wisconsin app provides hunters with information on public land, regulations, mobile mapping and more. (Photo: Submitted)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is changing the way it communicates with hunters. New this fall, the Hunt Wild Wisconsin free mobile application will provide hunters with mobile mapping, up to the minute shooting hours and much more.

Hunters can download the app in the iTunes app store or Google Play store.

According to the DNR Hunt Wild website, the app features:

Build your experience based on what you hunt – Hunt Wild Wisconsin tailors mapping and regulations features based on which species you plan on pursuing – everything from zones to season dates

Heading into the backcountry? You can access satellite and topographic maps, public land boundaries and regulations with (or without) a cell signal

Tailor the map to your hunt – save your favorite hunting location or feature of interest

Found a new hunting spot? You can save your trails for those early morning walk-ins

You’ll never have to “guess” again - shooting hours are automatically determined by your location

Easy to read summary of regulations, all in one place – everything you need to know, right in the palm of your hand with or without a cellular connection

Access to your Go Wild account allows you to purchase new hunting licenses, tags, and permits

Shoot that big buck? Use GameReg in the field to register your harvest with the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app

Off the Record Podcast – listen in the truck, on your walk in, or pass time in the stand

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2018/11/07/hunters-download-hunt-wild-wisconsin-app-info-go/1920655002/