Lauren May, Mineral Point, Wis., exhibited the reserve champion female, LAND Miss Who Maker 713ET. (Photo: Kendra Davis)

KANSAS CITY, MO - National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) Wisconsin member, Lauren May, of Mineral Point, exhibited the reserve champion female at the American Royal Junior Hereford Show on Oct. 27.

LAND Miss Who Maker 713ET is a March 23, 2017, daughter of ECR Who Maker 210 ET.

Alan Miller, Gridley, Ill. judged the 97 head show in Hale Arena at the American Royal Complex.

“The junior show was made up of an exceptional group of females,” Miller says. “Top to bottom, the quality was outstanding in both the females and the juniors exhibiting them.”

