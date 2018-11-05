Once again, LSC will be awarding $750.00 scholarships to 15 different students. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

COTTAGE GROVE – Landmark Services Cooperative (LSC) announced that applications are now available for high school seniors and current college students to apply for LSC’s 2019 scholarship opportunities.

Once again, LSC will be awarding $750.00 scholarships to 15 different students. Applications are available on the LSC website at landmark.coop/landmark-gives-back, and completed applications will be accepted through Dec. 1, 2018.

Scholarship recipients will be announced later in December 2018. All Landmark members, employees and their children are eligible to apply for the scholarship program.

The LSC scholarship program was created to recognize and reward success as well as encourage academic, professional and leadership development among post-secondary students.

“We cherish the opportunity to be able to support our area students in pursuing and continuing their education,” says LSC’s CEO and President Jim Dell, “Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, and it’s highly rewarding to play a small part in their continued growth and development.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2018/11/05/landmark-services-cooperative-scholarship-program-applications-open/1899146002/