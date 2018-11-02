The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame was established in 1993 to recognize the contributions of individuals who have made a significant impact on the meat industry of Wisconsin. (Photo: UW-Madison CALS)

The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Animal Sciences is seeking nominations for the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame’s 2019 class of inductees. Nominations for this honor, which is designed to recognize Wisconsin meat industry leaders and innovators, will be accepted through Nov. 23.

The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame was established in 1993 to recognize the contributions of individuals who have made a significant impact on the meat industry of Wisconsin. These contributions may include business ventures; processing innovations; educational efforts; leadership roles; or other efforts that have had a positive effect on the production, distribution and/or consumption of meat products in the state of Wisconsin.

Past inductees include scientists, policymakers, professors, equipment suppliers and operators of both large and small processing plants.

A broader goal of the hall of fame is to compile information about the key people and achievements that have contributed to a strong and vibrant meat industry in Wisconsin. Another is to inspire future generations to make additional exceptional accomplishments in this area.

The nomination form and instructions are available at www.ansci.wisc.edu/Meat_HOF. Completed nomination forms can be sent to Dan Schaefer, Chair, Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame Committee, 1805 Linden Drive, Madison, WI 53706-1181.

For more information, please contact Dan Schaefer at dmschaef@wisc.edu or 608-263-2504.

