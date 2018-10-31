University of Wisconsin-Extension (Photo: UW-Extension)

If you sell cattle at auction, you may need to undergo additional certification prior to Jan. 1, 2019. Equity Cooperative was recently given notification from two significant cattle buyers that they would only purchase cattle from suppliers who were certified either through Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) or Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) program.

What does this mean for dairy and beef farmers who sell cattle? You will need to complete certification training in either BQA or FARM, and submit paperwork declaring your date of certification and certification number.

By attending an in-person training for BQA, you can become certified in BQA. Several BQA trainings are being offered locally by University of Wisconsin-Extension Agriculture Agent, Sarah Mills-Lloyd.

Nov. 8, 2018: 9 a.m. to noon, Marinette County Courthouse—County Board Room (Third Floor), 1926 Hall Avenue, Marinette, WI 54143

Nov. 13, 2018: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Florence Natural Resource Center, 5628 Forestry Drive, Florence, WI 54121

Nov. 14, 2018: 5 to 8 p.m., Oconto County Courthouse—Rooms 1003/1004, 301 Washington Street, Oconto, WI 54153

Nov. 20, 2018: 1 to 4 p.m., Marinette County Courthouse—County Board Room (Third Floor), 1926 Hall Avenue, Marinette, WI 54143

Nov. 21, 2018: 1 to 4 p.m., Oconto County Courthouse—Rooms 1003/1004, 301 Washington Street, Oconto, WI 54153

Dec. 8, 2018: 9 a.m. to noon, Gillett Community Center (Former BMO Harris Bank), Building immediately east of Gillett Library, Gillett, WI 54124

Select the date and location that fits your schedule. The cost for the program is $15 and payable at the door. Pre-registration for each session is preferred, but not mandatory one week prior to the meeting.

Please call the UW-Extension Oconto County office (920) 834-6845 with name(s) of those attending. Each location will offer the same information, you only need to attend one complete session to become BQA certified.

For additional information about the upcoming BQA trainings, please contact Sarah Mills-Lloyd in the UW-Extension Oconto County office (920) 834-6845.





