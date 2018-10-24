Compeer Financial (Photo: Submitted)

More than 50 rural emergency services agencies in Wisconsin are among the more than 160 agencies receiving a portion of $450,000 in grants from Compeer Financial.



The Emergency Response Equipment Program is provided by the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America. The program’s mission is to support rural communities in Compeer Financial’s territory by funding emergency response equipment for volunteer fire, rescue and ambulance departments, according to a news release.

Grants are funding a variety of needs, including updating communication equipment and purchasing new protective gear, thermal imaging cameras, rescue ropes, equipment for confined space rescue and portable medical equipment for first responders.

“By helping get these first responders the tools and equipment they need, they can better serve our rural communities and farms,” said John Monson, chair of the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America Board of Trustees. “Ensuring that all aspects of our communities are well-equipped to serve all of their citizens is important to our cooperative, clients and team members. It’s where we work and live, too.”

Compeer Financial plans to offer the Emergency Response Equipment Program annually, with the application process being open during the month of August.

Recipients in Wisconsin are as follows:

Albany Area EMS – to purchase a computer for the ambulance.

Alto Fire Department – to purchase personal protective turnout gear.

Apple River Fire and Rescue – to purchase a water rescue boat and equipment.

Arcadia Ambulance Service – to purchase multi-channel pagers.

Ashippun Fire Department – to purchase CPR training manikins that measure feedback and compression depth.

Belleville Fire District – to purchase personal protective equipment for water rescues.

Boscobel & Rural Fire Department – to purchase an inflatable rescue boat.

Brownsville Fire Company – to purchase tactical responder parkas, radian heavy vests and first aid kits.

Chetek Fire – to purchase high-angle rescue equipment and to train on the proper use and techniques of the equipment.

Colfax Rescue – to purchase a pulse oximeter/carbon monoxide monitor.

Dallas Sioux Creek Fire Department – to purchase confined space/rope rescue equipment.

Dane Fire Department – to purchase replacement noncompliant fire hose for our engine and an additional traffic safety vest.

Darlington Emergency Medical Services Inc. C/O Green County EMS – to purchase two laptops for our ambulances.

Deer Park Area Fire Department – to purchase an electric positive pressure ventilation fan.

Dickeyville EMS – to purchase an inflatable rescue boat.

Dodgeville Area Ambulance Service – to purchase CPR training manikins that provide feedback.

Dover-Gilmanton First Responders – to purchase pagers and AEDs.

Edgerton Fire Protection District – to purchase two rotary saws.

Elkhart Lake Volunteer Fire Department – to purchase a rapid intervention firefighter rescue tool and an emergency hammer with a seatbelt cutter.

Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service – to purchase recertified AED defibrillators.

Erv's Sparta Area Fire Protection District – to purchase replenishing liquids and eco-friendly moss to help contain and confine leaks during motor vehicle accidents.

Friesland Volunteer Fire Department – to purchase helmet-mounted lights.

Harris Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – to purchase a rescue basket, pulleys, harnesses and gloves.

Harrison Fire Rescue – to purchase particulate and carcinogen protective hoods.

Kendall Fire Department – to purchase lantern flashlights.

Knowles Volunteer Fire Department – to purchase a “Blitz Fire Attack Nozzle.”

Lancaster Fire Department – to purchase water rescue drysuits.

Lauderdale La Grange Fire and Rescue – to purchase a battery-operated cutter and spreader for vehicle and debris extrication.

Lifestar Emergency Medical Services – to purchase a CPR training manikin with an airway head to practice intubations.

Linden Fire Department – to purchase a structural turnout gear washer/extractor.

Marquette Volunteer Fire Department – to purchase pagers and a programmer.

Melrose Volunteer Fire Department – to purchase boots.

Mondovi Fire Department – to purchase collapsible traffic cones and pagers.

Mount Horeb Joint Fire Department – to purchase equipment to provide confined space and rope rescue response.

New Glarus Fire District – to purchase three smooth-bore nozzles.

New Richmond Fire & Rescue Department – to purchase four rescue ropes and one rescue saw.

Richland Center Fire Department – to purchase a 100-watt mobile radio.

Rio Fire & EMS – to upgrade the radio infrastructure in our ambulances.

Rome Fire District – to purchase a mobile radio with programming and microphone, voice pagers and LED stop/slow paddles for traffic control.

Rosendale Fire Department – to purchase a task force blitz nozzle.

Rural Bridgeport-Prairie du Chien Fire Department – to purchase grain bin rescue equipment.

Sauk Fire District/Sauk City Volunteer Fire Department – to purchase rescue ropes, safety lanyards, helmets, carabiners, harnesses, D rings, pulleys, ascenders and other rope rescue equipment.

Sauk Prairie Ambulance Association – to purchase a hemorrhage control training kit.

Sawyer County Ambulance – to purchase wearable single-gas detectors.

Springfield Volunteer Fire Department – to purchase helmets.

Stanley Fire Department – to purchase a rescue chain set and tripod.

Tilden Fire Department – to purchase an AED and accessories.

Town of Campbell Fire Department – to purchase a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Town of Ixonia Fire & EMS – to purchase an AED.

Town & Village of Eden Fire Department – to purchase nozzles used on attack lines carried on our engines.

Township Fire Department Inc. – to purchase two AEDs.

Utica Volunteer Fire Department – to purchase a battery-operated multi-tool that is a combination cutter/spreader.

Viroqua Fire Department – to purchase high-angle rescue, farm rescue/extrication and swift water rescue equipment.

Wheatland Fire Department – to purchase pagers and portable radios.

Wiota Fire Department & First Response – to purchase pagers.

Yuba Volunteer Fire Department/Yuba First Responders – to purchase CPR training manikins.

