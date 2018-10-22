Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Jefferson County raffle tickets on sale
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) Jefferson County is selling raffle tickets to help raise funds for the upcoming show.
The grand prize is a John Deere TS Gator with a $7,000 value! Second prize is a Bob Cat CRZ 52” Zero Turn Mower, third prize is a 1-year membership and hunt package at Milford Hills Hunt Club, fourth prize is a John Deere D130 Lawn Tractor and fifth place is a tool box and tools with a $2,000 value.
There are a total of 25 prizes available. The drawing will be held during the show on July 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at various locations throughout the county as well as at the Jefferson County UW-Extension office (864 Collins Road, Jefferson). One ticket is $20 or three for $50 or seven for $100.
For more information or questions, please contact Jefferson County UW-Extension at (920) 674-7295.
