Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) Jefferson County is selling raffle tickets to help raise funds for the upcoming show.

The grand prize is a John Deere TS Gator with a $7,000 value! Second prize is a Bob Cat CRZ 52” Zero Turn Mower, third prize is a 1-year membership and hunt package at Milford Hills Hunt Club, fourth prize is a John Deere D130 Lawn Tractor and fifth place is a tool box and tools with a $2,000 value.

There are a total of 25 prizes available. The drawing will be held during the show on July 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at various locations throughout the county as well as at the Jefferson County UW-Extension office (864 Collins Road, Jefferson). One ticket is $20 or three for $50 or seven for $100.

For more information or questions, please contact Jefferson County UW-Extension at (920) 674-7295.

