Larry Tranel, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will present the November webinar, “Economics and user experiences with automatic milking,” held at noon (Central time) on Monday, Nov. 12, during the free monthly Hoard’s Dairyman webinar series. The webinar is sponsored by Cargill Animal Nutrition.

Automatic milking systems (AMS) continue to expand and user experience is growing. The webinar will focus on surveys and Tranel’s experiences working with producers who utilize robots, and it will cover economic variables that may help determine profitability and cash flow.

Hoard's Dairyman launched its free webinar series seven years ago in conjunction with the University of Illinois. These educational sessions are held the second Monday of each month and are broadcast live from noon until 1 p.m. (Central time). Attendees are encouraged to submit questions before, during, and after the webinar. They will be answered at the conclusion of the presentation.

Each hour-long webinar includes nationally known and carefully selected presenters who discuss the most timely and relevant challenges faced by today’s dairy producers. Past topics include finance, nutrition, milk quality, herd care, milk marketing, and dairy policy.

There is no cost to register or to view the webinars. To sign up, go to our registration page and complete the brief questionnaire on your role in the industry. Once registered, an email reminder is sent with future webinar dates and times, and there is no need to register again.

If you are unable to attend a live webinar, they are recorded and can be accessed later on the Hoard’s Dairyman website under the webinars’ link. All of the previous webinars have been archived and have been seen by over 150,000 viewers. To learn more about the webinars, visit www.hoards.com/webinars.

In addition, the webinar series is approved for continuing education units (CEU) by the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists. Each hour-long webinar earns one CEU.

