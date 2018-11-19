National briefs (Photo: Supplied)

MADISON, WI

Industrial hemp grower, processor registration deadline extended

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has extended the deadline to apply for the 2019 industrial hemp grower and processor licenses and registrations through March 1, 2019.

Growers and processors are urged o complete the process sooner rather than later because waiting until the deadline may delay receiving the 2019 license and registration.

The 2018 final report is still due Dec. 15, 2018. DATCP not issue 2019 registrations until the final report for 2018 is received and any unpaid fees are paid.

Be sure that your application is complete when you submit it. DATCP can process completed applications much more quickly than those that require seeking additional information.

For complete information about licensing and registration, please visit the DATCP website at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/IndustrialHemp.aspx.

BERLIN, PA

Police: Dairy cow stolen from farm, butchered along road

State police are trying to find out who stole a dairy cow from a western Pennsylvania farm in the middle of the night and then butchered the animal on the side of the road.

Police in Somerset County say the 1,500-pound Holstein cow was taken from Pennwood Farms in Berlin between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.

Police say the animal was taken to a rural road, where its throat was cut and its hind quarters, shoulders and ear tags were removed.

The police report said the person or persons responsible "butchered the cow next to the ... roadway and fled the scene."

No arrests were immediately announced. Troopers said a reward may be offered for an arrest and conviction in the case.

KANSAS CITY, KS

Newly reimagined cheese store open in Utah

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national cooperative owned by family farmers, announced the opening of its newly reimagined retail store, full-service café and interactive experience, The Creamery, in Beaver, Utah, opened on Nov. 17.

The 11,250-square-foot store, located midway between Las Vegas, Nev., and Salt Lake City, Utah, along Interstate 15, is more than four times the size of the original store it replaces and features expanded retail space, greater product selection and an interactive, educational experience about dairy.

The store’s interior combines modern, clean lines with rustic touches for a welcoming and natural feel. The Creamery builds upon the success of the previous location, one block away, and will offer a variety of dairy products, including cheese curds, hand-crafted cheeses, ice cream and branded merchandise.

The new concept also features a full-service café serving breakfast and lunch. Menu items will include fresh-made sandwiches and other dairy-based selections showcasing the local cheeses made at the adjacent DFA Beaver City plant, which was built by dairy farmers and has been a part of the region’s history for more than 60 year

For those unable to travel to the store, an easy to navigate online marketplace has been launched where visitors to the website will find a variety of dairy products, including cheese curds, hand-crafted cheeses and gift boxes.

To learn more about The Creamery and order its famous cheese curds today, visit thecreameryutah.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC

"Living Soil" film documents soil health movement

The Soil Health Institute (SHI) released a 60-minute documentary that captures the history – and significance – of the soil health movement.

Living Soil captures the background of the current soil health movement and its momentum, beginning with painful images of the Dust Bowl, and then transitions to personal experiences of innovative women and men who are managing their land to enhance soil health. The film features rural and urban farmers from Maryland to California, selling everything from corn to bouquets, united by their care for the soil.

The documentary is directed by Chelsea Myers, founder of Tiny Attic, a video production company located in Columbia, Missouri that specializes in documenting real moments and real people. Myers has evolved as a visual storyteller for a diverse range of projects as a director, producer, editor, illustrator, cinematographer, and animator. With a fiercely creative spirit, Myers and her Tiny Attic crew pursue meaningful work regionally and around the world.

The documentary is available online. To download the documentary, visit https://livingsoilfilm.com.

