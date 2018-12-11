Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (Photo: Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Inc.)

A few changes will accompany the Farm Technology Days show in 2021.

The statewide organization, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, Inc., announced that the 2021 show will be held at the Jefferson County Fair Park and run without the help of a host county. The show will return to its original format in 2022 when the state's largest outdoor show returns to Clark County in 2022.

Show organizers say there were two sites under consideration to host the 2021 show, the Iola Old Car Show Grounds located in Iola, Wis., and the Jefferson County Fair Park located on the Northwest edge of the city of Jefferson.

WFTD General Manager Matt Glewen pointed out that both sites offered spacious grounds for the commercial and education portions of the show, as well as nearby farmland for the popular field demonstrations.

During a private session held at the WFTD corporate board's annual meeting in April, the board heard an hour-long presentation from officials with the Iola Car Show in Waupaca County on their interest in holding Farm Technology Days on their permanent show grounds in 2021 as a pilot effort.

“We greatly appreciate the interest and cooperation from Iola Car Show leaders and look forward to working with them again in the future if the opportunity arises,” Glewen said.

The board opted to select the Jefferson County Fair Park for the 2021 show, bringing the show back to the county that will host the event in 2019.

Tentatively scheduled for the last week in July, Glewen says the 2021 show will be unique in that unlike past shows that were organized and run by host counties, the Jefferson show will be conducted by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, Inc., the statewide organization.

The show will return to a county-hosted show with its move to Clark County in 2022. Dates have yet to be established.

The 2019 Wisconsin Farm Progress Days will be held in Jefferson County July 23-25 at the Walter Grain Farm, Johnson Creek. The Walters also hosted the show in 1984. The show will head to western Wisconsin in 2020 where it will be held in Eau Claire County July 21-23 at the Silver Springs Horse Radish Farms located just south of the city of Eau Claire.

