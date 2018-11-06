Discovery Farms Wisconsin (Photo: Discovery Farms Wisconsin)

UW Discovery Farms has recently established three new project areas to study water quality on privately owned farms. Two edge-of-field surface water quality monitoring stations per project area, to equal a total of six stations are installed and will soon be in operation.

New collaborating partners will aid UW Discovery Farms in research efforts. The new partners will assist in sample collection, area outreach and education.

Projects were selected by the UW Discovery Farms steering committee in June through a request for proposals process. Each project area has unique goals and will bring new and novel information to the Discovery Farms dataset.

New Partner Projects.



Antigo Flats Producer Group (Langalade County)—The Antigo Flats comprises an area of 70,000 acres in north central Wisconsin. Typical crops grown in this area include potatoes rotated with snap beans, corn (grain and silage), soybeans, oats, wheat, barley and alfalfa.

The group is interested in documenting P loss from runoff events, learning about stream flow, reducing P loads to the Spring Brook and Eau Claire Watersheds and evaluating the impact of in-field actions on water quality.

—Agricultural Producers of Lake Redstone (Juneau/Sauk Counties)—Producers and partners in this watershed group realize that taking the steps to regenerate soil in the watershed will not only improve their agricultural production, but help meet water quality goals.

This project is looking to evaluate interseeding tillage radish into corn early in the season as a companion crop as well as phosphorus injection among other innovative practices.

Farmers of the Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network (Kewaunee County)—Farms in this network are seeking cropping systems that reduce surface runoff of manure, reduce the risk of manure reaching groundwater and improving soil health.

They are hoping to evaluate how changes in farming practices (cover crops, reduced tillage, manure, crop rotations, etc.) impact soil organic matter and runoff potential on tight clay soils.

“We are excited about establishing new project areas and collaborating partners to reach new locations across the state and study practices farmers are incorporating into their field management,” explained UW Discovery Farms Co-Director Eric Cooley.



Real-time data from these sites will become available online. For more information about UW Discovery Farm research, visit www.uwdiscoveryfarms.org.

