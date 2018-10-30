Two men injured when silo collapses in northwest Wisconsin. (Photo: Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Ind. - Authorities say a 27-year-old man has died following a farming accident in eastern Indiana.

The Palladium-Item reports Jonathon "Jesse" Martin was found dead by emergency responders on Monday after a family member discovered him entangled in a tractor-powered corn picker.

The Wayne County sheriff's office says Martin, who had been operating the corn picker, was trapped while attempting to clean the machine.

The death is under investigation.

