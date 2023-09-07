After 50 years and 5 million miles, milk hauler Tom Schwartz calls it a career

Jan Shepel

Correspondent

DANE ‒ In his career, Tom Schwartz has hauled milk for well over 5 million miles, and like his father before him, he’s been at it for 50 years.

Between the two of them, Schwartz said he and his dad, Melvin Schwartz, hauled milk from dairy farms in the Dane, Waunakee, Middleton and Black Earth for 100 years. Schwartz figured that those numbers were good enough to “call it a career,” hanging up the keys to his milk truck last month.

“I think it’s just in my blood,” he said, winding down on a rare day off, thanks to his older brother Jim filling in for him. Schwartz says he has witnessed the evolution of the dairy industry from the seat of his truck.

“When I started in this business, I had 20 farms where I picked up probably 40,000 pounds of milk a day. Now I have 14 farms and I pick up roughly 150,000 pounds a day – about 4-and-a-half million pounds per month.”

But with six grown children and 10 grandchildren – who are proudly displayed on the Christmas card he sends to patrons – Schwartz figures it’s time to spend more time with family. He regrets missing some important events in his grandchildren’s lives and wants to correct that as he “learns how to relax.”

When his dad got started in the milk hauling business, milk was still hauled to dairy plants in cans. The elder Schwartz was able to put in a normal work day – hauling milk from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Afterwards he would do chores at the farm where he raised hogs and beef.

“Not anymore,” says Schwartz. “It doesn’t work that way.”

Melvin hauled milk to Pet Milk in Middleton, Wisconsin, a company known for making condensed and evaporated milk. Then for decades, both men hauled milk into the Pabst plant in Paoli, south of Madison. That former dairy plant is now the home of Seven Acre Dairy.

“He hauled about 2-and-a-half million lifetime miles,” said Schwartz. “And he paid $900 for his first truck.”

From 1946 to 1958, Melvin Schwartz hauled milk in cans. Then as farms converted to bulk tanks he converted too, buying his first bulk truck, a GMC equipped with a 1,700-gallon tank that cost the elder Schwartz $11,000.

For the Schwartz family, hauling milk has been a three-generation family tradition. Melvin learned the business from his father, Joe, who hauled milk in a Model T that held 20 to 30 cans. However, that truck could only be used in the summer due to weather and road conditions. In the winter those milk cans were hauled with teams of horses.

Schwartz started trucking in the 1970s with his dad and took over the business in 1996 from his parents. He says his mother, Jane, was an integral part of the family's trucking business.

“Dad always needed parts and they knew my mom by her first name at the truck garage,” he said. I have a lot of fond memories of working with dad and my brothers, repairing our own trucks."

While his dad kept a schedule that allowed him to be home every afternoon, when Schwartz took over, that schedule looked very different. He began hauling two loads or more each day. And when the Pabst facility closed, he began hauling to Mount Horeb, Blanchardville and Reedsburg. That was the era when farmers chose a milk processor because they liked the hauler. As a result, Schwartz was frequently signing farmers up to be “on his truck”.

Despite the sometimes arduous schedule, Schwartz stuck with it because he really liked hauling milk and found it to be a good way to provide for his family.

“I had six kids and I wanted them to have things I didn’t have,” he said, "but it was also something that I loved doing. If you really like something, you stick with it and it’ll make you happy down the road.”

Along the way, he grew to think of the farmers on his route as a second family. A handful of workers at milk plants also fit into that close-knit group.

“We stuck together and made things go,” he said. “There are all kinds of personalities and I have loved seeing them every day.”

Still, things have changed a lot over the last 50 years – for dairy farmers, milk haulers and processors.

“As the smaller cheese factories closed, we had to travel further distances and haul milk from more farms. It just took longer,” he said. He recently logged his longest-ever haul, traveling from southern Wisconsin to Little Chute in Outagamie County.

The weather was also a challenge over the years. Schwartz recalls huge snowstorms in the 1980s that made it difficult to navigate a fully loaded milk truck over snow-covered roads. After one memorable snowfall, it took three days of round-the-clock hauling for him and his dad to get caught up.

Milk would freeze in the truck and they’d unload what they could and go back out to collect more; eventually the warmer milk thawed out the frozen milk still inside the tanker. At one point Schwartz says his milk truck had to be pulled out of a snowdrift by a road grader.

These days, the challenges have been more on the human side.

“When you get to a milk plant you wonder if you're going to be able to unload? Sometimes I have had to wait two to three hours to unload. It’s a lot of stress,” he said.

At times these holdups are caused by breakdowns at milk plants, trucks unexpectedly showing up to unload at the plant when they aren’t supposed to be there, or mistakes by workers at the dairy plant.

“Today there are a lot of workforce problems that we didn’t see earlier,” he said.

When he decided to sell his route and his truck and retire, Schwartz says his son encouraged him to get a lawyer. But he went “old school” and sold it to trucking buddy Kyle Hemmersbach whom he’s been working with for years – all on a handshake, he says proudly.

As retirement neared, Schwartz began carrying a photo album with pictures of all the trucks he’s driven and another album filled with photos of friends and family who gathered for a party to celebrate his dad’s 50 years of milk hauling and his retirement.

“I couldn’t wait to get there that day,” he says. “It was really fun.”

Schwartz plans to invite his farmer patrons, friends and family to a similar event this fall after he’s had time to decompress.

“There has been a lot of pressure and worry and some long days but it’s been a rewarding 50 years. There’s a lot of things you learn,” he said.