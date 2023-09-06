Rural community pulls together to honor fallen Freedom, Wisconsin farmer Famous Dave Beyer

SEYMOUR ‒ It was quite simple. All Dave Beyer wanted to do was farm. With his two trusty International tractors and handful of Jersey cows in the barn, and plans to take over the family's dairy farm when his parents retired, life was going according to plan. Until a devastating cancer diagnosis upended his dream at the age of 33.

Plagued by headaches and changes in his vision, Dave visited a doctor in late 2021 looking for answers. Tests revealed that he had a large brain tumor. Over the course of two years, he would undergo grueling radiation and chemo treatments and two surgeries.

While Dave was recovering from surgery and treatments, his brother Craig and twin sister Amanda took time away from their off-the-farm jobs to help out in his absence.

Photo Gallery: Friends, family and local farm community pay tribute to Dave "Famous" Beyer of Freedom, WI.

"That was probably the hardest thing for him, not being out there every day farming," said Dan Sprangers, Dave's best friend since high school. "He was such a fighter, never complaining about anything."

Soon after learning of Dave's cancer diagnosis, friends and members of the small farming communities of Seymour and Freedom, rallied together to support Dave in "The Famous Fight" against the disease.

Craig Beyer says his younger brother was known as 'Famous Dave' by all who knew the young, unassuming farmer.

"I guess he acquired the nickname because he was famously nice. Everyone who met him remembered him because of that," said Beyer, recalling how his brother gave selflessly to help a struggling farmer. "A neighbor had fallen on hard times and Dave wanted to help out by milking the guy's cows every Wednesday so he could have one night off a week. Dave did that for three years and never once charged a dime to do it."

After a fire destroyed the Beyer family's barn several years ago, family patriarch Jim Beyer seriously thought of retiring from the business.

"I asked Dave what he wanted to do and he responded that he wanted to build a new barn and milk cows. He asked Dad to take a chance on him and he did," Craig said. "Farming was his life's goal. He would have been fine with just scraping by if he could just milk his cows."

While doctors told Dave he would never be cured of his type of brain cancer, they felt there was a chance he could live in remission for several years. But after the second surgery, doctors found that his cancer had spread.

"He was optimistic until the very end, saying he was going to beat it," Craig said. Unfortunately, Dave lost his battle against cancer on Aug. 21, 2023.

Craig wanted to find a special way to honor his brother's short but rich life.

"Dave loved his tractors and going to tractor pulls. And he loved the farming community. I thought we should do something special for him," Craig said.

That tribute was to assemble a parade of farm tractors that would follow Dave out to the small rural cemetery. One tractor for each year of Dave's life.

"Dan Sprangers and another of Dave's friends and I visited area farmers asking if they would participate in this funeral procession. I met with everyone in person and didn't get a single no. In fact, they asked how many tractors I needed," he said with a laugh.

Hitching a friend's parade wagon to the back of Dave's International Harvester 966 that would carry his casket to the cemetery, Craig headed to the church in Seymour followed by his brother Shawn driving Dave's International Harvester 1086 tractor.

"The idea of using Dave's tractor to give him his last ride was a no-brainer for me. He loved those tractors and farming was his whole world. That was going to happen regardless if we had 35 tractors or not," Craig said.

The outpouring of support was overwhelming, said Sprangers who counted over 40 tractors in the processional. With Craig in the lead pulling his little brother and his group of pallbearers, they headed out to the cemetery.

As the tractor processional wound its way through Seymour, several people exited their homes and businesses to pay their respects to Dave.

"On that day I experienced a community come together and pay tribute to one of the kindest people I have ever met," said friend, Amanda VanHoof. "This was so spot on for Davey, as he would have loved it."

Sprangers said accompanying his dearest friend on his final ride was a surreal experience.

"Dave would have gotten such a kick out of it. He loved tractors and seeing all the guys he knew driving the tractors...well, it was overwhelming in a joyful way," he said.

Craig also believes his brother would have been delighted and humbled by the outpouring of love and support.

"He's a humble guy. He would have told me his tractor would have been funny enough, and that I shouldn't have wasted everyone's day when there was hay to make," Craig said. "(I think) they enjoyed being a part of this for Dave. Like that Country song Famous People, Dave was that famous person in town, especially among the farm community."

Joined at the hip since their freshman year in high school, Sprangers constantly asks himself why someone with such a big heart could be gone so soon.

"You've never met anyone else like him. He's irreplaceable."

