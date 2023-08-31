Sara Stelter successfully raises vegetables and cattle on sandy Waushara County soil

Dan Hansen

Correspondent

WAUTOMA, Wis. – As a newlywed, Sara Stelter began her foray into agriculture as a dairy farmer in central Wisconsin, never dreaming that more than three decades later she would sit at the helm of an 800-acre vegetable farm.

“We were originally a dairy farm when I married into the family but transitioned into raising canning vegetables,” she said.

When her husband passed away, she formed a partnership with her brother-in-law as joint owners and operators of the farm. When her brother-in-law died in 2009, she stepped into the driver's seat as sole owner and manager.

Today Stelter operates the farm that includes 800 acres of owned and rented land with help from one full-time employee and two-part-time workers.

“We grow green beans, sweet corn and peas as well as corn and soybeans. We also have our cow-calf operation raising Herefords and Black Angus,” she said.

Crop rotation, precision planting

Stelter recently hosted a field day sponsored by Golden Sands RC&D to demonstrate the beneficial effects of vegetable crop rotation and conservation practices on the sandy Richford-type soil.

Stelter Farms grows vegetables under contract for Bonduelle, DelMonte and Razorback canning companies.

“Our peas are on a 6-year rotation, green beans, preferably 2 to 3 years, unless the canning companies run short, then they might push us to plant more often,” Stelter explained. “Our sweet corn is basically just a step above field corn, not super sweet,” she added

Along with crop rotation, Stelter utilizes as much no-till planting as she can.

“But we’re limited as to how much no-till we can do with the beans and the peas because the canning companies have concerns about their ability to harvest because of crop residue and yield impacts,” she said. “When raising corn and soybeans, we are able to do no-till planting.”

Other farmers and seed dealers have told Stelter that no-till crops haven’t produced as well as cultivated crops during this year’s hot, dry summer.

“There are some concerns that if we’re going to continue having this kind of weather, how much is no-till going to get pushed versus other operations. I think that’s something future research projects will need to look into,” she said.

Irrigation and cover crops

Cover crops are also an important part of the farm’s conservation program.

“In this part of the state we’ve been planting cover crops for generations, so it’s nothing new to us,” Stelter said. “That’s one of my frustrations with the new programs pushing cover crops. That’s ok and we’ve been doing that, but now what? Where’s the funding for us to do things further out now? Should we be looking more at strip tillage or something else? When we’re talking strip tillage we’re also talking about different equipment.”

All row crops are irrigated except for small areas where crops are grown for neighbors.

“In order for us to grow row crops we need to irrigate,” Stelter said. “We’re often only two days away from a drought. We have six high-capacity wells that run our 14 irrigation pivots. We’re not a huge operation compared to some, but it works for us and we have enough work to keep us busy.”

Industry leader

Speaking of keeping busy, Stelter is also one of 77 volunteer farmer-leaders from across the nation to serve as a director of the United Soybean Board, which administers soy checkoff dollars derived entirely from soybean farmers’ individual contributions of 0.5% of the market price per bushel sold each season.

“We do a lot of research projects with our check-off dollars, and also focus on market development and expansion,” she said. “We’ve also joined with companies like Goodyear to develop new products using U.S. soy, which has grown in demand, and has spurred scientific advancement. The soy checkoff is also dedicated to research projects that will increase profitability at the farm level. There’s really some exciting information coming out about varieties that are more resistant to drought, disease and insects.”

Stelter is also a member of the Wisconsin Soybean Association, which is totally funded by producer members.

“We’re currently working with the Wisconsin Legislature to get a biodiesel incentive to keep us competitive with all the surrounding states where people can buy biodiesel,” she said. “Right now I can’t buy biodiesel for my farm even though it’s one of the most carbon-friendly things we can be doing immediately to help the environment. If we could use biodiesel and even ethanol, it would help the environment tremendously without harming engines. We’re always looking for ways in which we can support laws that will benefit farmers; that’s why it's so important for all farmers to belong to an association.”

Looking to the future

Stelter is encouraged by the development of new soybean varieties and the possibility of a new processing plant.

“High oleic soybeans have been developed with farmers and customers in mind,” she said. “For farmers, they earn a premium without the usual premium hassles. High oleic soybeans produce a heart-healthy oil for food customers and a highly functional oil for industrial manufacturers. Added together, they give farmers an untapped market potential beyond commodity soybeans.”

She cautioned that it’s necessary for growers to have a sales contract before they can even get the seeds.

“They’re finding this variety makes a better food oil and they can use it in a greater variety of manufactured items. Currently, many of the Goodyear tire lines have soybean oil, some of which is from high oleic beans. They’re also developing road paving material that will contain soybean oil instead of petroleum.”

Stelter also reported that CHS, a global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States, is exploring the feasibility of building a crush plant in southern Wisconsin.

“Nearly 2 billion bushels of soybeans are crushed every year, and during the process, soybeans are cracked to remove the hull and then rolled into flakes, which are then soaked in a solvent and put through a distilling process to produce pure crude soybean oil. After the oil has been extracted, the soybean flakes are dried, toasted and ground into soybean meal. A crush plant in southern Wisconsin would be a big help to growers in both Wisconsin and Illinois,” she stressed.

When it comes to trade, everyone recognizes that China is not the best option.

“While we’re not going to be able to eliminate trading with China, we are establishing other alternatives in Asia as well as in India and Pakistan,” she said.