Farmers share low-stress cattle handling techniques

Gloria Hafemeister

Correspondent

BARABOO ‒ The traditional beef industry is expanding in Wisconsin and there is potential for even more growth.

Dick Hauser, a beef producer and operator of Neptune Enterprises, an independent agriculture equipment business and former executive director of the Wisconsin Cattlemen Association, recently landed his industry expertise at Farm Technology Days in Baraboo.

While Wisconsin is the dairy state, Hauser says the number of beef farms is growing.

“When I was involved with the dairy business there were 40,000 dairy farms in the state. Now there are 6000. By comparison, Wisconsin now has 16,000 beef farms with cattle and calves,” Hauser said.

He acknowledges that there are still a lot of dairy cows compared with beef but says, “The increase in the number of beef farms and decrease in dairy farms is an indication of what is happening. As I look around Wisconsin, I see a lot of areas that are not good for cash crops but the land is good for hay and pasture and that’s also a better environmental impact.”

Hauser is particularly interested in providing education on safe cattle handling.

“As the traditional beef industry grows in Wisconsin, I see there are numerous mistakes that are being made by farmers that are not familiar with working a beef animal,” Hauser said. “I was raised on a dairy farm and I know bulls can be dangerous because dairy bull calves are immediately taken away from mother. Beef bull calves are raised by mother so they do not get aggressive. It is the cows that are dangerous because they are protective of their young.”

Beef animals, unlike dairy cows, which have essentially been domesticated, have significantly different requirements and behaviors and need to be handled with the correct techniques to keep both farmers and cattle safe. Beef cattle breeds tend to be more robust and less docile and require less intensive management than dairy cows. Also, beef cattle are more often grazed on grassland in comparison to dairy cattle.

“Wisconsin has ideal terrain, native plants and climate to raise beef, particularly with rotational grazing,” added Hauser. “The mixture of flatlands and hills which offer good drainage throughout Wisconsin are ideal for grazing cattle which in turn leads to better land management.”

Safe and low-stress cattle management

Safe and low-stress cattle management techniques will be front and center in the Beef Tent at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, with demonstrations held at 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. daily followed by a Q/A session.

Hauser says many of the beef producers in the state are former dairy farmers who can benefit by learning the differences in handling the animals safely.

According to Hauser, the design of beef handling equipment and techniques are based on the ideas of Temple Grandin who has successfully taught many producers about how dairy cows and beef cattle think and why that makes a difference in how they are handled.

Besides the safety factor, he points out that reducing stress during handling will improve productivity. The use of behavioral principles should improve efficiency of livestock handling and reduce stress on animals. Reducing stress also should help improve weight gain, reproductive performance and animal health.

Livestock have wide angle vision and they are easily frightened by shadows or moving distractions outside of chutes. Solid sides on chutes will reduce agitation and excitement. Noise should be kept to a minimum because animals have sensitive hearing.

Since one of the goals of Farm Technology Days is to educate the non-farming public about agriculture, Hauser says the are eager to dispel cattle handling myths perpetuated by TV and on the rodeo circuit.

"Those practices are cruel and successful livestock producers do not do this. We also want producers to see if they handle them right they are more efficient and productive animals and there is less chance of the handler being injured,” he said.

One of the products featured in the demonstrations will be the handling chute that is different than the bud box often used by cattle producers.

Hauser said Temple Grandin’s research influenced how the product was designed with a double parallel swing so the animal comes in equally from each side. The design is based on Grandin’s research on how cows think.