Fond du Lac man injured after crashing powered paraglider in cornfield

A Fond du Lac man sustained significant injuries after crashing his powered paraglider into a cornfield on the east side of Fond du Lac.

The Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from a 34-year-old male at 5:43 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, reporting he had crashed into a cornfield near the Highway 151 bypass and County Road K in the town of Taycheedah and believed he may have broken both legs.

Sgt. Matthew Riemenschneider said law enforcement used an aerial drone to search for the man. Using GPS technology, deputies were able to locate the man approximately 75 yards into the cornfield. A nearby resident used his farm tractor to knock down stalks, allowing first responders access to the crash site.

The man was removed from the field and transported by helicopter to Thedacare Hospital in Neenah. Riemenschneider said the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told deputies on scene they had observed the man losing altitude over the cornfield after hearing the engine sputtering. Engine failure appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.