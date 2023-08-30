Closure of embattled milk plant leaves farmers with nowhere to go with their milk

Jan Shepel

Correspondent

A struggling milk plant that bought milk from Wisconsin and Minnesota dairy farmers has shuttered its doors after serving a small community along the Mississippi River for over 110 years. The abrupt closure of Hastings Creamery last week gave employees only a day's notice and left dozens of farms with nowhere to send their milk.

Many of those dairy farmers say they haven’t received payment for the last six weeks of milk shipments to the creamery. For some, the hope now is to be able to sell their milk on the spot market, state agriculture officials said.

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson said that farmers may have to dump milk if they can’t find a buyer for their milk. Of the 40 affected farmers, Peterson said 14 are in Minnesota and 26 are in Wisconsin.

Problems at the creamery started with wastewater discharges, but they had been working with agency officials to find solutions and Peterson said that he felt they were making progress. He told the Pioneer Press on Monday (Aug. 28) that eventually the wastewater situation and the dairy economy added up to “a perfect storm” for the business.

Local and state leaders were hopeful that the creamery – which is part of the fabric of the Hastings community – can continue with a new owner.

Minnesota Senator Judy Seeberger, who represents Hastings, told the Pioneer Press that she’s hopeful that a new buyer will come along who can reopen the creamery. “This has been an institution in the community for over 100 years.”

Minneapolis television station KARE 11 reported the closure, which reportedly took Peterson by surprise. He said he thought that the creamery was going in the right direction. After working with his agency, the company had passed several inspections.

Thompson told KARE that he hoped another buyer would be interested in taking over the creamery. The company also had a retail outlet at the dairy processing facility and another spot in a strip mall where people came to buy milk and other products from the creamery. It also owned Comstock Cheese in Wisconsin.

The plant has had problems in the last few months, brought on by violations of its wastewater permits. There was a large release of milk and cream into the municipal wastewater treatment system in May and the Metropolitan Council, which runs a number of treatment plants in the metro area, cut off the creamery’s use of the sewage treatment plant.

The creamery’s industrial wastewater permit was suspended at midnight on June 5, and the Metropolitan Council cut it off from the Hastings Wastewater Treatment Plant for 30 days. The Metro Council extended that 30-day cutoff as the creamery tried to find a way to handle its wastewater. They used booms and drains to channel their wastewater and found a St. Paul treatment plant that could take their waste via truckload. Reportedly some of the waste also went into an anaerobic digester.

The Hastings Creamery had been processing 150,000 pounds of raw milk from about 45 farmers in Minnesota and Wisconsin when it was running at capacity.

Some farmers find new markets

Several Wisconsin farmers ‒ all producing organic milk ‒ feel fortunate to have found companies that were interested in taking their milk. Brandon Probst, who farms near Rib Lake, made the switch from Organic Valley to Hastings Creamery on April 1 and it wasn’t long before things started to go downhill.

“It was pretty chaotic from day one. For one thing, I went from April to the end of May not knowing what my milk tests were,” he said. “But you make a decision, you have to live with it. You’ve got to do something dumb once in your life.”

Probst, Joe Tomandl (who has three farms) along with neighbors Jason Julian and Mitch Peters had all banded together and gone to Hastings this spring. They thought that pooling their organic milk would be an incentive for a processor to be attracted to their production. Probst had also added 30 Holstein cows to his herd so he was producing quite a bit more milk than he had previously.

That group of farmers didn’t get paid by Hastings for six weeks, from June through mid-July. “Such is life. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,” said the 31-year-old Probst.

Probst credits Tomandl for helping find homes for all their milk that was left stranded by the Hastings’ closure. Several of the farms, including Probst’s are going back to Organic Valley while others are shipping their milk to Saputo. But all have a plant to take their milk.

"An absolute disaster from day one"

Probst’s 73-year-old landlord, Glenn Harder, who also helps with milking and grass management on the farm, is not as philosophical about the Hastings situation. “It was an absolute disaster from the first day they picked up milk,” he said. But he’s happy that the situation got hashed out quickly in July, assuring his grazing friends and neighbors would have a market for their milk.

“I don’t have any financial interest in this (except for Brandon paying his rent) but I’ve shipped milk to a lot of dairy plants in my dairy farming career and none of them acted like this one,” Harder said.

In hindsight, Probst says (switching to Hastings Creamery) was not a good move and turned out to be a stressful time. “I think they had a lot of pretty green people working for them and when that big flush of milk came, they just couldn’t handle it.”

Passing the blame

After the 30-day suspension at Hastings, a Metro Council spokesperson said the creamery had not made enough progress to get reinstated to discharge their wastewater back into the Hastings municipal water treatment plant and that the Creamery was still hauling wastewater to the St. Paul water treatment facility.

Bonnie Koolodge, senior public relations manager for the Metropolitan Council, told Wisconsin State Farmer there had not been any problems with Hastings Creamery prior to new owners taking over the operation of the plant.

Justin Malone, who is a dairy farmer, had joined with other dairy farmers to buy the Hastings Creamery plant a few years ago. Malone told reporters (after the suspension) that he was unaware that the plant was out of compliance with various discharge standards.

Koolodge countered, saying that at the time of the purchase by Malone and the group of dairy farmers ‒ and before that ‒ the facility had not been out of compliance. She pointed out that the June suspension order was issued because the creamery discharged a “slug of concentrated product that caused interference and operational problems at Hastings Wastewater Treatment Plan in mid-May."

DATCP takes action

By July 13, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection issued an Administrative Order suspending the Milk Contractor License for Hastings Creamery LLC, effective July 15. The agency sent a Notice of Recovery Proceeding and Claim filing Order to Producers on July 27 which advises producers to file a default claim if they did not receive payment for milk they sold to Hastings Creamery.

Sam Go, communications director for DATCP, said that Minnesota Commissioner Peterson and DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski have been in contact on the issue.

Go said that written default claims from farmers who were not paid by the creamery must be submitted to the department by Sept. 1. The number of Wisconsin farmers shipping to the plant fluctuated, Go said, as farmers joined or left the ranks of Hastings Creamery. However, there were 33 Wisconsin farmers shipping to the plant prior to its license suspension. She encouraged farmers to file a default claim with the department.

Sally Sutherland, section manager of producer security at DATCP, explained that any firm buying milk from Wisconsin dairy farmers is reviewed regularly to ensure that the buyer is on good financial footing in order that state farmers will be covered under the Producer Security Fund. That fund protects farmers who produce raw products, including vegetables, grain and milk, in the event the business they are selling to has a default.

The fund covers about 80% of the loss the farmers’ may have had. Minnesota has no such producer security program.

Go said that farmers who are in need may want to call the Wisconsin Farm Center which provides free and confidential services including wellness and tele-counseling. The Farm Center team can be reached Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 800-942-2474. There is also a Wisconsin Farmer Wellness Helpline that is available 24/7 at 888-901-2558.

Hastings is a Minnesota community 30 miles southeast of Minneapolis on the Mississippi River. The Metropolitan Council, an agency in charge of operating the sewage treatment system for much of the Twin Cities region, said that they have recorded six violations by Hastings Creamery in the last seven months. The Hastings wastewater plant is one of the sewer plants operated by the Metropolitan Council.

In its latest edition, The Milkweed’s Pete Hardin reported that key administrative personnel have left Hastings Creamery and the firm now lacks the expertise to conduct efficient business operations. Hardin also reported that Justin Malone had been removed from his position as general manager by his partners.

Hardin also reported that Hastings Creamery has been late in settling its obligations that are due to the Producer Settlement Fund of the Upper Midwest federal milk order (Order 30).