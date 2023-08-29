Is another hot spell on its way for early September?

Wisconsin State Farmer

MADISON, WI

Another hot spell is forecast for Sept.

According to the US Drought Monitor, 78% of Wisconsin is in moderate to exceptional (D1-D4) drought and 13 percent of the state is in extreme to exceptional (D3-D4) drought. Although drought improved by one category for much of southern Wisconsin after 2-4 inches of rain fell in mid-August, longer-term deficits remain. Precipitation deficits since June 1 are 4-6 inches in the severe (D2) drought area and 6-8 inches in the extreme (D3) drought area, which is about 50% of normal.

While cooler weather is expected to return for the weekend, DATCP reports that little or no precipitation is predicted over the next week and another hot spell is in the forecast for early September.

DES MOINES, IA

Kohlman wins national award

Tina Kohlman, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, received the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents (NACAA) during the 2023 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in Des Moines Iowa.

Kohlman is a Professor of Practice with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and has served as a dairy and livestock agent, and recently transitioned to a regional dairy educator covering four counties. She has focused her extension programming and outreach efforts in dairy replacement management; animal husbandry and welfare; and dairy production management.

MADISON, WI

$28M earmarked for internet expansion in 5 WI counties

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced that the Reedsburg Utility Commission will receive a $28M loan to connect thousands of rural residents, farmers, and business owners in Richland, Dane, Iowa, Juneau, and Sauk Counties to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. The funding comes from the ReConnect Program, funded by the Baldwin-supported Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This Rural Development investment will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to provide high-speed internet., benefitting nearly 10,000 people, 319 319 businesses, 689 farms, and eight educational facilities.

PARKERS PRAIRIE, MN

Bull attacks, kills farmer

A man has died after being attacked by a bull on a farm in northwestern Minnesota, Associated Press reported. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call Saturday evening reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm near Parkers Prairie. Law enforcement arrived and killed the bull in order to aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as 64-year-old Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie. The incident remains under investigation. Parkers Prairie is about 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

MADISON, WI

WDE dairy product grand champions named

The Wisconsin Dairy Products Association named three Grand Champions of the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. Grand Champion of Cheese and Butter went toLake Country Dairy/Shuman Cheese’s Cello Artisan Parmesan; Grand Champion of Grade A went toNorman Oklahoma Hiland Dairy’s 2% white milk; and Grand Champion of Ice Cream went to Country ViewDairy Farmstead Creamery’s Raspberry Cheesecake Frozen Yogurt. The national competition received products from 43 states entered among 96 classes.

SMITHFIELD, GA

Farmer crushes world soybean record

Soybean farmer Alex Harrell bested a 4-year-old soybean record on Aug. 23 with a harvest of 206.7 bushels per acre using Dekalb seeds, the company reported. The 2019 record of 190.2 bushels per acre was set by Randy Dowdy of Georgia.

The Smithfield, Ga. grower used Asgrow AG48X9 brand, a late maturity group IV Roundup Ready 2 Xtend SR stacked soybean. In addition to beans, the 33-year-old Harrell grows corn, wheat, and watermelons on about 3,000 acres in Lee County.

MADISON, WI

4-H clubs urged to create new ice cream flavor

Entries are now being accepted for the Cedar Crest Ice Crean 4-H Flavor Creation Contest for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. 4-H clubs are eligible to submit their idea for a new ice cream flavor, along with a flavor description and interesting flavor name. Entries are accepted Sept. 1, 2023, through Nov. 15, 2023.

Five finalists are selected by a panel of Cedar Crest Ice Cream flavor experts from all entries received. One flavor is awarded top honors and a $500 gift. The winning flavor makes its debut in parlors in the summer of 2024. All five finalists receive an ice cream party for their 4-H club. For more info or to enter visit https://bit.ly/3YTrj2a

OMAHA, NE

Weakened farm economy ahead?

The latest Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) suggests the farm economy will weaken next year as interest rates continue to climb.

Ernie Goss, an ag economist with Creighton University ag economist told Brownfield that for the long-term, "the era of very cheap money is gone.”

The Rural Mainstreet Index is a survey of ag bankers in 10 states including: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Goss says producers should keep an eye on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet to help monitor potential rate hikes. The August RMI slumped to growth neutral after four straight months of above growth neutral readings.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Taiwan bans cherries from four US producers

Taiwan has banned 11 batches of cherries imported from the US found to be in violation of food safety standards for prohibited pesticide residues. The FDA said this year 6000 tons of US cherries have failed to meet food safety requirements. The four major US cherry producers - BV Farms, Chelan Fresh Marketing, Gebbers Farms and Northern Fruit Company – were named and issues a month-long ban, FreshPlaza reported.

MIAMI, FL

Wisconsin plant involved in $9M frozen meat crime ring

Wisconsin was among six states reporting thefts from meat packing plants targeted by thieves who stole $9 million worth of frozen beef and pork from multiple packing plants.

Two of nearly 45 theft events include $100,000 in pork products stolen from the JBS plant in Ottumwa, Iowa, and three semi-trailers loaded with beef stolen from the JBS USA plant in Grand Island, Neb. Law enforcement was able to use phone records and tracking devices to identify and arrest the three suspects, Farm Journal reported.

WASHINGTON D.C.

US Establishes USMCA Dispute Panel on Mexico’s ag biotech measures

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the United States is establishing a dispute settlement panel under the USMCA agreement regarding certain Mexican measures concerning biotech corn.

The United States is challenging measures set out in Mexico’s Feb. 13, 2023, decree, specifically the ban on use of biotech corn in tortillas or dough, and the instruction to Mexican government agencies to gradually substitute the use of biotech corn in all products for human consumption and for animal feed. Thai and farm groups say Mexico’s measures are not based on science and undermine the market access it agreed to provide in the USMCA.

PLAIN CITY, OH

Select Sires Inc. and STgen sign letter of intent

Select Sires Inc. and Inguran LLC (STgen) have signed a letter of intent to combine Select Sires Inc.’s and STgen’sproduction, research and development functions into a new company. The six U.S. farmer-owned cooperatives forthe Select Sires family of products will remain independent and continue to operate just as theydo today. The STgen sales and service network will likewise operate independently. Additionally, global distributors and business units of STgen and Select Sires, including World Wide Sires, will continue to operatein their respective geographies, representing their current brands.

FUKUSHIMA, Japan

Seafood safety worries mount as Japan releases Fukushima water into the Pacific

Japan began releasing water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean Thursday over the objections of local fishermen and the government of neighboring China, NPR reported.

The move has led to criticism, particularly from fishermen, that the decision to release the water was made without enough public debate and input from Japan's northeast Tohoku region, despite its outsize contribution to the capital's supply of labor, seafood and energy.

China announced it is expanding an existing ban on seafood imports from Fukushima to include all of Japan, citing health concerns.