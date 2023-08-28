It's costing farmers more to rent cropland this year as rental rates jump 6 percent

Those renting Wisconsin cropland in 2023 have had to dig deeper in their pockets to secure leases from neighboring landowners. According to the latest report released by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $151/acre in Wisconsin during 2023, $6.00 higher than in 2022.

Lafayette and Grant counties in Southwest Wisconsin commanded the highest cash rent for non-irrigated cropland at $259/acre and $241/acre respectively. Rounding out the top five for highest cash rents: Dane County, $205/acre; Brown County, $198/acre; and Walworth County, $197/acre. Of reporting counties, Douglas County in Northwest Wisconsin had the cheapest land rent rate of $20/acre, a decrease of $3.50 from 2022.

Tenants saw double-digit increases in rent rates in areas of the state where competition for available cropland is brisk. Lafayette and Grant counties in Southwest Wisconsin averaged a rent increase of $24/acre over last year's going rate. Over in West Central Wisconsin, Trempealeau and LaCrosse counties each posted a $22/acre increase. Other counties with notable increases were Green Lake at $19/acre, Kenosha at $18/acre and Marquette at $16.50/acre. Despite it being ranked among the top five in rent rates, Brown County renters saw a decrease of $12/acre.

All about location and demand

Land rent averages varied around the state. Acreage in northern Wisconsin with less desirable cropland represented the lower end of the rent rate spectrum while farmland in the southern two-thirds of the state exacted higher rates. Areas exceeding the state average are: South Central Wisconsin, $191.60/acre; Southwest Wisconsin, $176.71; and East Central Wisconsin, $159.44/acre.

Other regional averages include: Southeast Wisconsin, $148.43/acre; West Central Wisconsin, $140.60/acre; Central Wisconsin, $98.81/acre; Northeast Wisconsin, $90.83/acre; Northwest Wisconsin, $65.61/acre and North Central, $64.43/acre.

Former agricultural lender, agricultural educator, and farm management adviser Bob Panzer says profits, technology, the amount of land offered for sale, and the amount of land that operators are willing to add to their farm operation impact land rents and values.

He says continued demands by government on livestock operations may also impact land values and land rents.

"If demands are too burdensome on livestock, there may be a decline in demand for land from livestock operations," Panzer said. "And, if the government withdraws support for crop insurance programs or price support protection programs, there could be a decline in demand for farmland and rental rates for farmland."

Counties with higher concentrations of large-scale farming operations known as CAFOs often see increased demand for land, driving up land values and rental rates as those operations need additional land to allow for the implementation of nutrient management plans

Panzer says the recent call for county and local governments to impose moratoriums on the construction of CAFOs in Wisconsin could create less demand for farmland to own or rent.