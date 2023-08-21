For nearly 30 years. Wisconsin leads the nation in growing cranberries

Wisconsin State Farmer

Despite a tough growing year for crop producers across the country, Wisconsin cranberry growers are expecting a 4.97 million barrel crop in 2023, besting last year's crop of 4.84 million barrels.

And if the U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) crop projects remain on track, Wisconsin will retain its distinction as the largest cranberry producer in the world, growing and harvesting approximately 60% of the nation's supply.

The CMC forecast, based on grower surveys, marks the 29th year that Wisconsin has led the nation incranberry production. The state of Massachusetts is a distant second, producing 1.95 million barrels, followed by New Jersey at 561,000 barrels, Oregon at 520,000 barrels and Washington at 168,000. In total, the U.S. crop is expected to be 8.17 million barrels, according to the CMC.

Wisconsin’s final 2022 crop came in at 4.84 million barrels.

“Wisconsin is a global leader in cranberry production, generating $1 billion in state economic impactand providing thousands of local jobs across Wisconsin, and we are proud to continue that tradition in2023,” said Tom Lochner, executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. “Our 250+multigenerational family farmers are hard at work preparing for harvest season, and will soon have anothercrop of cranberries ready for tables across the U.S. and around the world.”

Lochner says the U.S. cranberry industry has worked hard in recent decades to increase consumption of cranberriesoutside of the U.S. and grow international demand. According to the CMC, from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug.31, 2022, over half of the production volume was exported.

This summer, CMC pointed out that exports to Columbia had increased 80% from 2017-18 to 2021-22. Other top international cranberry markets include the United Kingdom, European Union, China, Mexico and South Korea.

Wisconsin cranberries are grown on 21,000 acres across 20 counties in central and northern regions ofthe state. Approximately five percent of this year’s crop will be sold as fresh fruit, and the remaining cranberrieswill be frozen and stored for longer-term sales as frozen berries, dried cranberries, juices, sauces and more.Wisconsin’s cranberry harvest typically begins in late September and runs until mid-October.