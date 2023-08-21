Ag News: Utah Farm Bureau president resigns over human trafficking, fraud allegations

Wisconsin State Farmer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Utah FB president resigns over allegations of human trafficking, fraud

Ron Gibson, President of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation, has resigned from his position following his recent arrest in connection to assault charges.

This arrest stemmed from an altercation with an employee that led to bodily injuries needing medical attention. The incident took place on Aug. 8 at a local farm owned by Gibson, where a confrontation unfolded over unpaid wages, WCSO reported.

While investigating the assault, authorities also uncovered “allegations of fraud and human trafficking, which are currently being thoroughly investigated by the Department of Public Safety’s Special Bureau of Investigation,” according to Weber County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Colby Ryan.

MADISON, WI

WDE announces new youth awards in memory of Annette Ostrom

To honor the life and legacy of the late Annette Ostrom, a prominent World Dairy Expo exhibitor as a member of Milk Source Genetics and La Femme Fatale, the Ostrom family will dedicate more than $120,000 to World Dairy Expo’s Youth Showmanship Contest over the next decade.

The first and second place winners of each division will receive cash awards of $1,500 and $750, respectively. These individuals from the Junior, Intermediate and Senior divisions will then return to the colored shavings to compete for Supreme and Reserve Supreme Showman. The winner of the inaugural Annette Ostrom Memorial Supreme Showman Award will receive a crystal trophy and an additional cash award of $3,500, as well as the privilege to be recognized during the Parade of Champions on Friday, Oct. 6. The Reserve Supreme Showman will receive an additional $1,500 cash award.

WASHINGTON D.C.

USDA finally raises all-milk price

It's been a while since dairy producers have seen an encouraging forecast of the 2023 all-milk price projection. The news followed the August release of the WASDE report. After a long stretch of low milk prices, the USDA has raised the 2023 all-milk price projection for the first time in months.

After dipping into the $13/cwt range, Class III milk price predictions for 2023 bounced back, with a price increase of 85 cents to $16.90/cwt. The all-milk price jumped 40 cents to $19.95 per cwt. Looking ahead to next year, the USDA forecast Class III milk at $16.55, an increase of 60 cents.

MADISON, WI

Gov. Evers to lead trade mission to Europe

Gov. Tony Evers is set to lead a trade mission to Europe in September. The delegation will stress Wisconsin’s manufacturing, health, scientific and food processing industries. The head of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as well as a delegation from 10 companies in the state will accompany the governor. The trip will feature stops in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

MADISON, WI

Cropland cash rents rise

Cropland cash rent paid to Wisconsin landlords in 2023 averaged $156.00 per acre according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Non-irrigated cropland rent averaged $151.00 per acre, $6.00 above last year. Irrigated cropland rent averaged $268.00 per acre, $18.00 above 2022. Pasture rented for cash averaged $37.50 per acre, $1.50 above the previous year.

Wisconsin‘s farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $6,200 per acre in 2023, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Land Values 2023 Summary. This was up 9 percent, $500 per acre higher than last year’s value.

Cropland, at $6,710 per acre, was $710 higher than last year. Pasture, at $3,150 per acre, was $250 above last year.

TACOMA, WI

3 dead after Listeria bacteria found in milkshakes

Three people are dead and three others were hospitalized after drinking milkshakes sold at a Washington restaurant that were contaminated with listeria bacteria, health officials said.

Investigators linked the outbreak back to Frugals – a restaurant in Tacoma, Washington – after two of the six people hospitalized said they drank the milkshakes before getting sick, the Washington State Department of Health said in a news release.

Investigators collected samples from the ice cream machines, which they said were not cleaned correctly, and found the bacteria in the machines.

KYIV, Ukraine

Ukraine signs grain deal with Romania

Ukraine and Romania signed a deal to allow Kyiv to transit more grain through its neighbor’s territory, according to Just Food.

Russia has launched attacks on Ukraine’s ports since breaking off a deal to allow shipments to move through the Black Sea last month. Moscow then warned it would view all ships heading across the Black Sea to Ukraine as possibly carrying military equipment.

The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Romania finalised the agreement at a meeting in Bucharest on Aug. 18, 2023.

DENVER, CO

India’s rice export ban to post long-term challenge for U.S. rice

U.S. rice producers and exporters stand to benefit from India’s recent decision to ban exports of white rice, as global demand for U.S. rice is expected to rise, CoBank reported. Increased demand will temporarily lift prices for U.S. rice producers and the industry is well-positioned to meet higher demand for exports.

However, the short-term benefits of India’s rice export ban will give way to the longer-term consequence of an oversupplied global market and severe price correction when the ban is ultimately reversed.