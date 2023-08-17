Hundreds of ag advocates attend listening session to offer insight on upcoming farm bill

A standing-room-only crowd filled a large conference room inside the Radisson Center in LaCrosse on Aug. 16, 2023, to voice their concerns over the upcoming farm bill. Fielding their questions and comments during the farm bill listening session hosted by Congressman Derrick Van Orden, WI-3, was Glenn "GT" Thompson, chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI.

One by one, ag advocates stepped forward to speak on several topics ranging from farm bill language, standards of identity for milk, dairy pricing policies, protecting crop insurance, trade programs, dairy subsidies, input costs, and supply management. Farm labor was also an important topic, especially in an industry that has seen a six percent reduction in dairy farms across the country in the past year.

Julie Bowmar of Wisconsin Farmers Union told Thompson that just 20 years ago, there were over 70,000 dairy herds in the U.S. The National Ag Statistics Service estimated the number of licensed herds around 27,932 at the end of 2022.

"We're at around 6,000 (herds in the state) and we're still losing more. This really hurts rural Wisconsin badly," Bowmar said. "Many dairy farmers that we work with are calling for major dairy reform. What plans do you have to begin to tweak the supply of milk so that farmers can get a fair price?"

While the committee isn't focusing on supply and management, Thompson feels there is more interest in boosting demand for dairy products, which includes bringing whole milk and flavored milks back into schools.

"We lost an entire generation of milk drinkers when we started to serve them 'chalk water' (to counter childhood obesity). Ten years later they found the BMI in children was higher because they started drinking more sugary substitutes and highly caffiencated beverages as an alternative," Thompson said. "The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids bill doesn't force-feed anyone anything but it would restore the option of a great nutritional milk experience in schools, and would go a long way to increase the market and demand side of things."

The committee chairman said he was reluctant to wade into the supply management issue.

"It seems to go against dictating what people can grow and produce and provide," he said. "I know there's some that are interested in that, but there's an awful lot of folks that don't want to be told by the government what they're allowed to do."

Thompson says he has traveled to more than 30 states to attend listening sessions on the farm bill which is set to expire this year. At a time when producers have been hit hard by drought or torrential rains, crop insurance is on the minds of many. His priority isn't just to protect the program, but to strengthen it.

"Crop insurance is important because it allows you to pay enough bills to keep farming although it doesn't replace your profit," he said. "We are looking at what we can do to incorporate some disaster relief into crop insurance to provide more certainty.

"Despite a tight budget for the bill, we will make sure that those families who provide us food and fiber and energy sources have their needs met and are successful and don't fail. Because if they fail, every American fails."

The big question on everyone's mind was whether a signed farm bill would cross the finish line before the end of the year. While several bills are expiring at the end of 2023, Thompson said the legislation was one of the top priorities of the current Congress, and that the bipartisan bill is on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Rep. Van Orden who appeared via Zoom due to a family health crisis is the first Wisconsinite in the House of Representatives to serve on the Agriculture Committee in nearly a decade, where he has introduced legislation like the Dairy Business Innovation Act and DAIRY PRIDE Act.