Picture perfect weather boosts Wisconsin State Fair attendance to 1,043,350 fairgoers

The numbers are in and officials are proclaiming the 172nd Wisconsin State Fair a success, with 1,043,350 fairgoers attending the 11-day event in West Allis, Wisconsin.

“We’re blown away by the commitment our incredible fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, and staff have that continue to make the Wisconsin State Fair a time-honored tradition,” said Shari Black, Executive Director and CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park in a statement. “Thank you to all who helped showcase our state during the best 11 days of summer.”

Visitors were treated to the sights and sounds of the fair which included over 10,000 livestock, crafts, photography, art, plant and baking exhibits. The sprawling state fairgrounds was enhanced with nearly 24,000 plants cared for by the event's in-house flower crew.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised a record-breaking $403,150 for young livestock producers while the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction spotlighted the state's finest meat processors while raising more than $105,000. Wisconsin's cheesemakers and dairy processing plants entered their top-shelf products in the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction, raised $50,155. A significant portion of funds raised at these auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.

Lines were long inside the Cream Puff Pavilion where the Wisconsin Bakers Association served up a whopping 307,000 of the iconic treat to fairgoers. The Sporkies, the Wisconsin State Fair food competition, celebrated a decade of serving up inventive Fair dishes. WürstBar served nearly 25,285 orders of Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cakes as the first place Sporkies winner and Old Fashioned Sipper Club served 9,342 Ferris Mules as the first place inaugural Drinkies winner.

From draft horse hitches inside the IH Case Coliseum to racing pigs, grandstand shows featuring national acts or the latest show from fair staple Kids from Wisconsin, to the tried and true Giant Slide that delighted over 100,000 riders to the all-new Cirque at the Fair attraction - there truly was something for everyone.

The Wisconsin State Fair team is already busy preparing for the 2024 event, which will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.