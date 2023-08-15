Farm families celebrate longevity of their farming operations at Wisconsin State Fair

Gloria Hafemeister

Correspondent

WEST ALLIS, WI ‒ They traveled from all points across the state of Wisconsin to celebrate the longevity of their farming operations. As these farm families gathered at the Wisconsin State Fair for the annual Century and Sesquicentennial Farm breakfast, many of them shared stories and photos of their farms, and paid tribute to the past generations who first laid down roots in Wisconsin's fertile farmland over a century ago.

According to the Wisconsin State Fair, the Century Farm Awards Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration. There are currently nearly 10,000 Century Farms dotting the Badger State. The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored over 980 properties.

This year 81 farm families received Century Farm award while another 31 families were recognized for their farms remaining in the family for at least 150 years.

Susan Crane, a member of the State Fair Park Board admits that this event is her "most favorite part of the whole fair". Her family farmed in Kenosha County for many years until her husband's farm accident a few years ago forced the sale of their dairy herd.

"I get emotional when I talk about dairy farming and what it means to families. When our family receives this award (in three years) I will need a bucket for the tears," Crane said. "Each of us here has something in common. The farm is so many things but it's what we all love and it's what we do."

As farms were announced by county, loud cheers rang out inside the special events tent as families stepped forward to receive the coveted award. Many family members were proudly decked out in colorful shirts emblazoned with their farm's name. While waiting in line to have official photos taken, many honored families were eager to share the story of their farmstead and those ancestors who settled in Wisconsin.

Squeezed in

While a good number of families continue to run the farm themselves, those like the Hall family of Deerfield, Wisconsin have witnessed a fast-changing landscape in Dane County where building and development is all around them. The farmland is currently rented and farmed by one of the few farmers remaining in the area.

Watertown farmers Bill Nass and his son, Bob, say their farm has experienced the impact of development pressure. They have already lost some buildings due to the expansion of Highway 26, but are still able to crop the land around them.

The farm was founded in 1874 by George Weirht who passed the operation down to his son, Art Weirht. Ownership of the farm moved to Art's daughter and son-in-law Ethel and Oscar Schultz. Bill and his wife, Jean, took possession of the farm from Jean's parents. Today the farm is run by Bill and his son Bob and grandson Rylee who recently joined the family business, making him the family's sixth generation to farm.

Fifth generation tests the waters

Nearby farmers and neighbors, Scott and Deborah Westenberg were joined by Scott's mother, Phyliss and son, Josh and his family. The 200-acre organic dairy farm is run by Josh and his wife, Holley, representing the fifth generation of Westenbergs to run the farm.

"We want (Josh) to experience running the farm on his own before making the decision to buy," said Scott who works off the farm. "We know that if a family doesn't like being tied down, and if they want to take vacations, running a farm like this will not be for them."

Like his parents, Scott has always enjoyed running an organic farm and grazing cattle. In recent years they started breeding with the Fleckvieh breed originating in Germany and known for the its ability to do well on pasture.

An early train stop

Tony Koss says his grandfather and dad had every intention of finding a farm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula when the family boarded the train in 1923. When the train stopped in the little burg of Deerbrook in Langlade County, Koss said his relatives learned of a farm near Antigo that was available.

Koss said the father and son not only milked cows but raised potatoes in the sandy soils northern Wisconsin. The family later sold the cows in 2019 and now rent the farmland to a neighbor.

Thanks to that decision to disembark the train, the Koss family collected the Century Farm award this year.

Mom kept the farm running

Determination and grit kept the Schumacher farm in the family for five generations. Celebrating the Dodge County farm's sesquicentennial milestone were siblings Tony and Rick Schumacher and Becky Baute and Bobbi Pruski. Missing from this year's photo was mother, Celia (Schumacher) Dukelow who died two years ago.

Rick and Becky say that without Celia teaching Tony the ins and outs of farming, the Schumacher farm wouldn't have made it to the 150th mark.

Tony, the fifth generation of the Schumacher family, who currently runs the dairy farm near Rubicon, started milking cows during his freshman year in high school when his father, Ralph, become ill. The family patriarch passed away the following year.

"Our mom kept the farm running by doing the bookwork, helping in the barn every morning and night, baling all the small square bales of hay and chopping silage," said Bobbi.

"Mom was a real go-getter," added Tony. "She worked hard and enjoyed herself the whole time. She would have loved to have been here to receive this honor."

Priot to Celia's passing in August of 2021, Tony says his mother often spoke of applying for the sesquicentennial award and had jotted down notes about the farm with photos.

While the 150-year-old farm is small by today's standards, Tony says he is able to handle things on his own but admits he doesn't have much time for recreation.

Schumacher milks 55 cows in a 49-stall barn and runs 300 acres. The family hosted the 2015 Dodge County Breakfast on the Farm event.